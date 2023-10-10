Visionary & Author York Solutions CEO Richard Walker Publishes Best of Business Book "Relationship Equity" with Forbes Books

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Walker, the dynamic CEO behind York Solutions , offers a visionary perspective on relationships as investments, highlighting how meaningful connections lead to organic growth in personal fulfillment and wealth in his new Forbes Best of Business book. As he puts it, "building deeper, lasting relationships can enrich your life in ways that are more profound than a bigger bank account."

" Relationship Equity " takes readers on a transformative journey through Richard's remarkable life, from his humble beginnings as a bricklaying apprentice in northern England to his current role as a prominent entrepreneur and CEO of York Solutions. This inspiring book imparts invaluable lessons learned along the way, serving as a guiding light for anyone seeking personal and professional growth.

Fueled by his entrepreneurial spirit, Richard founded Think IT, an initiative providing professional development services at no cost, a testament to his dedication to giving back to the IT community. Richard also unveils his big idea focusing on creating upward mobility careers for those without a four-year degree. York's Barriers to Entry program, seeks to integrate non-traditional IT professionals into the workforce, positively impacting countless lives while delivering valuable services to York's clients. As Richard passionately states, "This program is designed to change the lives of thousands of people and provide valuable service to York's clients."

Richard Walker's inspiring journey from a bricklaying apprentice to a visionary CEO and author of "Relationship Equity" stands as a testament to the profound impact of investing in meaningful relationships. His book imparts invaluable wisdom on building lasting connections that enrich life in ways beyond financial measures, making Richard a true inspiration to entrepreneurs and individuals alike.

About York Solutions

York Solutions is a veteran owned IT company that provides high-quality, domestic solutions at competitive rates. York Solutions is a dynamic and forward-thinking IT consulting firm that specializes in providing customized workforce solutions to organizations of all sizes. With a relentless commitment to excellence and innovation, York Solutions has established itself as a trusted partner for clients seeking to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of technology and talent.

Founded by industry veterans Richard Walker and Bill Carr, York Solutions has its roots deeply embedded in the IT community. Over the years, the company has earned a sterling reputation for its ability to understand the unique challenges facing businesses in the digital age and to deliver tailored solutions that drive success.

