Visionary and Author Releases New Book Explaining Why, Now More Than Ever, Industry Leaders Must Adapt to Compete in an Era of Disruption, Big Data, and AI

"We live in a world of explosive information growth, technology advancement, emergence of the Internet and social media, yet few fully grasp what it means to become 'data-driven,'" said Bean. "My goal with this book is to dig deeper to help organizations understand why they must become data-driven to survive, and how we all have to 'think different, ''be different,' and 'lead different' to compete in the years ahead."

The book is now available . It is essential reading, providing leaders, data professionals, and general readers with information and real-world examples explaining why data, science, and facts matter in the world in which we live. It also illustrates which strategies have succeeded and failed.

What others have to say about Fail Fast, Learn Faster:

"Big Data is indeed crossing the chasm that separates early adopters from the mainstream of enterprise customers. As Randy Bean makes abundantly clear in Fail Fast, Learn Faster, this crossing is by no means smooth. Through a wonderful hoard of business anecdotes, he shows over and over again that the challenge of becoming a data-driven business has little to do with the Big Data itself, and is only marginally about mastering the technology needed to harness it. Rather, it is primarily about leadership teams finding forcing functions that can drive massive change in the roles, processes, and systems that make up their enterprise. For some the forcing function will be regulatory demands, for others a global market demanding draconian cost reductions, for others an emerging competitive threat from digital disrupters, and for still others, a mission to solve customer problems that cannot be addressed by conventional means. As a reader of Randy's book, it is your job to determine the forcing function that will drive change through your organization and to draw upon his wealth of examples to navigate your way forward."

GEOFFREY MOORE

Author of Crossing the Chasm and Zone to Win

"Inspiring, terrifying, but always usefully instructive, Randy Bean even-handedly lays out the indisputable case for why every organization needs a 'Big Data strategy,' and what it takes to build and act on it. Filled with great firsthand examples, 'profiles in courage,' and learning about what has succeeded and failed, the book is true to its title as it takes you through the tough lessons, worthy risks, and core imperatives of life competing in the Big Data future. This is a book that should be required reading across C-suites and boards, because if they don't read it, they will be overrun by those who did."

DAVE EDELMAN

Former Chief Marketing Officer, Aetna; Former Lead, McKinsey's Digital Marketing Practice

"In a whirlwind tour of real-world business cases, Randy Bean gives us an ironclad set of lessons: To benefit from the increasing deluge of data now available, businesses must first have a rational strategy for what they are trying to do, along with a practical plan for architecting the data management function, as well as a set of standards and practices for how they deal with the data. But most important, they must also be prepared to steer an often-resistant enterprise in what can be an entirely new direction, and this is where the fail fast/learn faster discipline is vital. If you want to learn faster yourself, then start with this book."

DON PEPPERS AND MARTHA ROGERS, P H D,

Authors of The One to One Future: Building Relationships One Customer at a Time

"Randy Bean has written the quintessential book for organizations striving to become data-driven. While many books often cover the technology aspects of Big Data and AI, Bean uniquely strikes at the heart of why so few have been able to capitalize on their investments in data: culture and people. Bean covers the complex but critical topic of data and AI ethics. Fail Fast, Learn Faster is both inspiring and cautionary, weaving case studies, data, and best practices, making it a must-read for CEOs, CDOs, and all data and analytics leaders."

CINDI HOWSON

Chief Data Strategy Officer, ThoughtSpot and Host of The Data Chief podcast

About the author

Randy Bean is an industry thought leader, author, and speaker in the field of data-driven business leadership. He is known for his frequent columns in Forbes, Harvard Business Review, MIT Sloan Management Review, and The Wall Street Journal. His book, Fail Fast, Learn Faster: Lessons in Data-Driven Leadership in an Age of Disruption, Big Data, and AI, will be published on August 31, 2021. Bean is founder and CEO of NewVantage Partners, a strategic advisory firm which he founded in 2001. Bean also serves as co-chair of the James Merrill House, an internationally acclaimed writers residency program. He is a graduate of Washington University in St. Louis and resides in Boston, MA and Stonington Borough, CT.

