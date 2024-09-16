Visionary Behind It's a 10 Haircare Launches New Brand, CLOUD, Bringing Affordable Luxury Haircare to the Masses

MIAMI, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolyn Aronson, trailblazer and CEO behind It's a 10 Haircare, is thrilled to announce the launch of her newest and first mass-market venture, CLOUD. This innovative new haircare brand is set to make luxury haircare more accessible with the debut of its Nourishing and Volumizing Collections, available on shelves January 2025.

CLOUD reflects Carolyn Aronson's dedication to delivering exceptional results but also to upholding the highest ethical standards. The brand emphasizes the use of vegan, gluten-free, paraben-free, SLS, and SLES-free ingredients, ensuring that each product is as kind to the environment as it is to your hair. The packaging, over 90% PCR (post-consumer recycled material), is both eco-friendly and visually captivating, featuring a sleek, levitating appearance on store shelves that will draw in customers. The line embraces youthful, fun colors, making it as aesthetically pleasing as it is functional.

Launching in over more than 2,500 CVS locations and 1,000 Walmart stores as of January 2025, all CLOUD products will be priced at just $11.99. The 4-piece Nourishing collection will deliver gentle cleansing, conditioning, and styling, fortified with deeply moisturizing formulas while leaving hair silky, smooth, and protected against damage, frizz, and humidity. Additionally, the 4-piece Volumizing collection is ideal for short or fine hair, offering lift, body, volume, and shine for a glamorous look that lasts all day.

"CLOUD is more than just a new brand; it's a culmination of my lifelong passion for empowering people to feel confident in their look. After years of listening to the needs of our customers and understanding the challenges they face, I wanted to create a line that delivers the same high-quality, luxurious results we're known for at It's a 10, but at a price point that's accessible to everyone. I'm incredibly excited to introduce CLOUD to the world and to help more people experience the joy of truly healthy, beautiful hair," says, Carolyn Aronson, Founder & CEO of It's a 10 Haircare.

Leveraging the power of social media, CLOUD will depend heavily on digital engagement to connect with its audience. Targeting a fun, young consumer base, the brand will engage with customers who are on the lookout for incredible value at an amazing price point. Jeff Aronson will personally lead the brand's marketing strategy, tapping into trends and platforms that resonate with this new generation of beauty enthusiasts.

To learn more about Carolyn Aronson and her newest haircare venture, CLOUD, please visit www.cloudhaircare.com, @cloud.haircare and @itsa10ceo on Instagram as well as CLOUD's Facebook page, X and TikTok accounts.

About CLOUD

Founded by Carolyn and Jeff Aronson, CLOUD is dedicated to making luxury haircare accessible to all. Combining innovative technology with natural, nutrient-rich ingredients, CLOUD delivers weightless, nourishing, and volumizing products that enhance and protect hair without compromise. Driven by a passion for healthy hair, environmental responsibility, and inclusivity, CLOUD is more than just a brand—it's a movement for better, more conscious beauty.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE CLOUD