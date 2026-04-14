Visionary Business Leader and Entrepreneur Marcus Lemonis Named Keynote Speaker for the ACHIEVE Summit 2026

Lemonis brings decades of experience as a business executive, owner, and investor to the ACHIEVE Summit's growing lineup of participants

TINLEY PARK, Ill., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southland Development Authority (SDA) announced that entrepreneur, investor and television host Marcus Lemonis will serve as the keynote speaker for the ACHIEVE Summit 2026.

In its second year, the Summit will take place June 4–6, 2026, at the Wind Creek Chicago Southland, with more than 1000 attendees expected from across the United States and internationally. Programming will focus on entrepreneurship, M&A strategy, real estate, investment, and economic opportunity, and will include a dealer showcase, workshops, a keynote from Mr. Lemonis, and several other speaker sessions, including hands-on seminars such as how to reposition distressed assets, turn a side hustle into a scalable business, and raise capital.

Marcus Lemonis is an entrepreneur, investor and television host, known for CNBC's The Profit and FOX's The Fixer, and currently serves as Chairman and CEO of Beyond, Inc. He previously served as Chairman and CEO of Camping World, where he helped build one of the nation's largest RV retailers. He is an advocate and philanthropist focused on helping businesses grow, scale and navigate complex challenges through practical, execution-driven strategies. His work includes efforts to expand access to financial literacy and provide business owners with actionable guidance for long-term success.

"Marcus Lemonis's story, building businesses, investing in people and creating second chances, reflects the same spirit driving opportunity across the Southland," said Bo Kemp, CEO and founder of the SDA. "He represents the kind of practical leadership that defines the ACHIEVE Summit. His work sits at the intersection of business, real estate and community impact, where development efforts are taking shape across our 45 communities. Attendees will gain insight from someone with experience turning around businesses and building long-term economic growth."

Lemonis is expected to address entrepreneurship, business growth, and investment strategies during his keynote session, according to organizers.

"Entrepreneurship is about more than ideas. It requires execution, accountability and a focus on people," said Lemonis. "This summit brings together leaders working to move projects forward and strengthen their communities. I look forward to engaging with attendees and sharing lessons that can support their work."

The Southland Development Authority serves 45 cities and villages across the Chicago Southland region, spanning southern Cook County and parts of Will County. The organization focuses on economic development, housing and infrastructure in communities that have experienced long-term disinvestment, supporting a population of approximately 700,000 residents.

Additional speaker announcements, ticketing information and event updates are available on the SDA's ACHIEVE Summit page.

About the ACHIEVE Summit

The ACHIEVE Summit is a three-day business and real estate experience presented by the Southland Development Authority. The event brings together entrepreneurs, investors, developers, and business leaders for networking, workshops, and keynote programming focused on growth, opportunity, and the future of the Southland.

About the Southland Development Authority

The Southland Development Authority, a not-for-profit economic development organization, is committed to driving equitable and sustainable economic growth in the South Suburbs of Chicago. Through innovative programs, strategic partnerships, and impactful direct investments, the SDA is building a vibrant, inclusive economy that drives wealth growth for individuals, businesses, and municipalities. Combined with the benefits of the South Suburban Land Bank and the Monarch Fund, the SDA serves as a model for regional development.

For more information, visit Southlanddevelopment.org

Media Contact:

James Rodriguez

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SOURCE Southland Development Authority