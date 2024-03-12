Visionary Business Leaders Praise "Growth Igniters® Radio with Pam Harper and Scott Harper" as it Enters 10th Year

Thought Leaders, Award-Winning Authors, and CEOs Share Trends, Insights, and Ideas for Game-Changing Business Growth

GLEN ROCK, N.J., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CEOs, C-Suite executives and corporate directors are showering high praise on the award-winning business podcast series "Growth Igniters® Radio with Pam Harper & Scott Harper." These listeners tune in for powerful insights, inspiration, and immediately useful ideas to take them – and their companies – to their next level of innovation, transformation and game-changing business growth.

Growth Igniters Radio "Scott Harper and Pam Harper recording an episode of "Growth Igniters® Radio."

Now entering its tenth year and approaching their 300th episode, this free, professionally produced audio podcast won the 2023 PopCon Award for "Best Business, Marketing & Tech Podcast," and is recognized as a "Top 125 Podcast" by Thinkers360 Thoughtleaders.

"We provide unique insights from leaders who are changing the face of business," explains Pam Harper, author of the critically acclaimed book, " Preventing Strategic Gridlock® "

Adds Scott Harper, "Listeners tell us they enjoy our thought-provoking guest interviews and 'Quick Take' conversations."

Notable guests include CEOs and top executives such as:

Feyzi Fatehi , CODiE Award-winning CEO of Corent Technology

, CODiE Award-winning CEO of Corent Technology Brian Scudamore , O2E Brands: Global Franchisor including 1-800 GOT-JUNK and author, "WTF?! Willing to Fail"

, O2E Brands: Global Franchisor including 1-800 GOT-JUNK and author, "WTF?! Willing to Fail" Peter R. Gleason , National Association of Corporate Directors

, National Association of Corporate Directors Kuda Biza, co-founder of three multi-million-dollar businesses

Other business authors and leaders include:

Adam Bryant , "The CEO Test"

, "The CEO Test" Amy Lee Segami , engineer turned award-winning artist and entrepreneur

, engineer turned award-winning artist and entrepreneur Amy Showalter , "The Underdog Edge"

, "The Underdog Edge" Todd Cherches , "VisuaLeadership"

, "VisuaLeadership" Dorie Clark , "Reinventing You"

, "Reinventing You" Gena Cox , "Leading Inclusion"

, "Leading Inclusion" Paul Daniels Jr. , "Peripheral Thinkers™"

, "Peripheral Thinkers™" Deanne De Vries , " Africa : Open for Business"

, " : Open for Business" Craig Dowden , "A Time to Lead"

, "A Time to Lead" Cliff Goldmacher , "The Reason For The Rhymes"

, "The Reason For The Rhymes" Charles Duhigg, "Smarter, Faster, Better"

Edwin Edeberi, CHO of The Happy Neighborhood Project

Gayle Lantz , "Take the Bull by the Horns"

, "Take the Bull by the Horns" Deborah Lee James, 23 rd Secretary of the U.S. Air Force, "Aim High"

Secretary of the U.S. Air Force, "Aim High" Whitney Johnson , "Disrupt Yourself"

, "Disrupt Yourself" Kori Reed , "Men In The Middle"

, "Men In The Middle" Kris Kelso, "Overcoming the Imposter"

Barry Labov, CEO & former Rock Star

Kelly Leonard , "Yes, And"

, "Yes, And" Natsuyo Lipschutz , " The Success Blueprint "

, " " Rita McGrath , "Seeing Around Corners"

, "Seeing Around Corners" Tara Rethore , "Charting the Course"

, "Charting the Course" Tendayi Viki, "Pirates in the Navy"

Sophie Wade, "Empathy Works"

Charlene Wheeless , "You Are Enough"

Each episode of Growth Igniters® Radio includes show notes and related links. Categories include:

CEO mindset

Leadership for Innovation and Transformation

Shaping organizational culture and business performance

For a full directory visit GrowthIgnitersRadio.com .

Endorsements

"Pam & Scott are masters at creating the kind of collaborative, thought-provoking conversations that have helped me through my career to become even more effective as a CEO," said Feyzi Fatehi , CEO of Corent Technology

, CEO of Corent Technology "The breadth of topics Pam & Scott have covered over the years is astounding. It's a real testament to their knowledge of what CEOs, C-Suite executives and Corporate Directors want to hear," says Dr. Deanne De Vries , Speaker and Author, " Africa : Open for Business"

, Speaker and Author, " : Open for Business" "Growth Igniters ® Radio is like 'Fresh Air' - literally and figuratively. The thoughtful discussions with their guests offer fresh perspectives for growth minded business leaders —like breathing in pure oxygen, said Paul Daniels, Jr. , Speaker, Founder—Peripheral Thinkers™

Radio is like 'Fresh Air' - literally and figuratively. The thoughtful discussions with their guests offer fresh perspectives for growth minded business leaders —like breathing in pure oxygen, said , Speaker, Founder—Peripheral Thinkers™ "An outstanding podcast series that highlights the cutting-edge issues top leadership needs to know in order to succeed in a disruptive world," said Peter R. Gleason , President & CEO, National Association of Corporate Directors

, President & CEO, National Association of Corporate Directors "Pam & Scott are the rare advisors who can discuss complex issues on a high level," said Amy Showalter , Speaker and Author, "The Underdog Edge"

About the Hosts:

Pamela S. Harper

Pam Harper is an internationally known keynote and TEDx speaker, author and Founding Partner & CEO of Business Advancement Inc. (BAI), a strategic growth advisory firm. She helps visionary CEOs, C-Suite executives, and Boards of successful companies cut to the heart of high-stakes strategy and organizational dynamics issues to dramatically accelerate game-changing business growth.

Pam is the author of the critically acclaimed book Preventing Strategic Gridlock and has spoken on leadership issues at numerous conferences. She has been quoted or featured in media including Investor's Business Daily, Pharmaceutical Executive, and FEI Daily.

D. Scott Harper, Ph.D.

Scott Harper helps clients reframe their innovation challenges to recognize new options, take full advantage of unexpected opportunities, create more powerful decisions, and dramatically increase ROI. He joined BAI after an award-winning corporate career leading innovation teams for beloved brands, including Listerine® and Purell®.

Scott has been published and quoted in prominent business media outlets including Chief Executive Magazine, Pharmaceutical Exec, and Life Science Leader.

