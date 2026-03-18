Visionary Business Leaders Praise "Growth Igniters® Radio with Pam Harper and Scott Harper" as It Enters 12th Year

Thought Leaders, Award-Winning Authors, and CEOs Share Trends, Insights, and Ideas for Game-Changing Business Growth

GLEN ROCK, N.J., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CEOs, C-Suite executives, and corporate directors continue to shower high praise on the award-winning business podcast series "Growth Igniters® Radio with Pam Harper & Scott Harper." Listeners tune in for powerful insights, inspiration, and immediately useful ideas to take them – and their companies – to new heights of innovation, transformation, and game-changing business growth.

Growth Igniters® Radio Scott Harper and Pam Harper

Now entering its twelfth year, with over 400 episodes, this professionally produced weekly audio podcast ranks in the top 5% of the Listen Notes global podcast listings. Growth Igniters Radio has also won PopCon Podcast Award recognition as a top business podcast and is recognized by Thinkers360 as a "Top 125 Podcast to Listen to in 2026."

"We provide unique insights from leaders changing the face of business," explains Pam Harper.

Scott Harper adds, "Our 'Pam & Scott Quick Take' conversations resonate because they combine candid dialogue, strategic perspective, and immediately useful ideas."

Notable guests include CEOs and top executives such as:

Ben Erwin, CEO CharityBuzz

Feyzi Fatehi, CODiE Award-winning CEO, Corent Technology

Peter R. Gleason, CEO, National Association of Corporate Directors

Tanya Hall, CEO, Greenleaf Book Group

Jane Howze, Managing Director, The Alexander Group, Executive Search

Brian Scudamore, CEO of O2E Brands (including 1-800 GOT-JUNK)

Other business authors and leaders include:

Robyn Bolton, "Unlocking Innovation"

Adam Bryant, "The CEO Test"

Todd Cherches, "VisuaLeadership"

Dorie Clark, "Reinventing You"

Paul Daniels Jr., "Peripheral Thinkers™"

Sylvie di Giusto, International Hall of Fame Keynote Speaker

Charles Duhigg, "Smarter, Faster, Better"

Cliff Goldmacher, GRAMMY-Recognized, #1 Hit Songwriter

Hiro Iwamoto, "The Blind Sailor," Davos Speaker

Deborah Lee James, 23rd Secretary of the U.S. Air Force. "Aim High"

Barry LaBov, "The Power of Differentiation"

Kelly Leonard, "Yes, And… Lessons From The Second City"

Natsuyo Lipschutz, "Culture of One™"

Terence Mauri, "The Upside of Disruption"

Rita McGrath, "Seeing Around Corners"

Kate O'Neill, "What Matters Next"

Marie-Hélène Pelletier, "The Resilience Plan"

Tara Rethore, "Charting the Course"

Dina Denham Smith, "Emotionally Charged"

Mori Taheripour, "Bring Yourself"

Eddie Turner, "140 Simple Messages to Guide Emerging Leaders"

Penny Zenker, "The Reset Mindset"

Categories include:

Thinking Even Bigger

Staying Opportunity Focused

Engaging Others

Strategic Leadership

For a full directory, visit GrowthIgnitersRadio.com.

Endorsements

"Pam & Scott are masters at creating the kind of collaborative, thought-provoking conversations that have helped me through my career to become even more effective as a CEO." - Feyzi Fatehi, CEO, Corent Technology

"Growth Igniters ® Radio is like 'Fresh Air' - literally and figuratively. The thoughtful discussions with their guests offer fresh perspectives for growth-minded business leaders." - Paul Daniels, Jr., Speaker & Founder, Peripheral Thinkers™

Radio is like 'Fresh Air' - literally and figuratively. The thoughtful discussions with their guests offer fresh perspectives for growth-minded business leaders." - Paul Daniels, Jr., Speaker & Founder, Peripheral Thinkers™ "An outstanding podcast series that highlights the cutting-edge issues top leadership needs to know in order to succeed in a disruptive world." - Peter R. Gleason, President & CEO, National Association of Corporate Directors

"It's no surprise that Pam and Scott and Growth Igniters® Radio continue to receive recognition. Their level of preparation, engagement, and interest in the people they interview is evident." - Ben Erwin, CEO, CharityBuzz.

"Pam and Scott have set the standard for what a good podcast should be." - Jane Howze, Managing Director, The Alexander Group. Executive Search

About the Hosts:

Pamela S. Harper,

Pam Harper is a global keynote and TEDx speaker, author, and Founding Partner & CEO of Business Advancement Inc. (BAI), a strategic growth advisory firm. She advises visionary CEOs, C-Suite executives, and Boards on discovering hidden opportunities for igniting transformational business growth.

Pam speaks about transformational leadership at conferences and executive retreats. She's also featured on others' leadership podcasts and has been quoted or featured in major media like Investor's Business Daily, Pharmaceutical Executive, and FEI Daily.

D. Scott Harper, Ph.D.

Scott Harper helps clients reframe their innovation challenges so they can take full advantage of unexpected opportunities, create faster and more powerful decisions, and dramatically increase ROI. He joined BAI after an award-winning corporate career leading innovation teams for beloved brands, including Listerine® and Purell®.

Scott has been published and quoted in prominent business media outlets, including Chief Executive and Life Science Leader.

Contact:

Pamela S. Harper

(201) 612-1228

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Growth Igniters® Radio