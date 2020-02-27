Visionary Business Leaders Praise "Growth Igniters® Radio with Pam Harper and Scott Harper" as it Enters 6th Year

GLEN ROCK, N.J., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEOs, C-Suite executives and corporate directors at successful companies are increasingly downloading and tuning into the popular business podcast series "Growth Igniters® Radio with Pam Harper & Scott Harper."

These regular listeners have been showering high praise on the podcast series for its capacity to spark powerful insights, inspiration, and immediately useful ideas designed to take both listeners – and their companies – to their next level of innovation, growth, and game-changing success.

Pamelas S. Harper D. Scott Harper

Now entering its sixth year with 170 episodes released, this free, professionally produced half-hour podcast is hosted by internationally known strategic growth expert Pamela S. "Pam" Harper, Founding Partner and CEO of Business Advancement Inc. (BAI), and her business partner and husband, D. Scott "Scott" Harper, Ph.D., an internationally recognized innovation expert.

"We explore issues that are most relevant to CEOs, C-Suite Executives, Corporate Directors, and others focused on leading their successful company on their journey of transformation and dynamic growth," explains Pam Harper, author of the critically acclaimed book, "Preventing Strategic Gridlock®: Leading Over, Under & Around Organizational Jams to Achieve High Performance Results."

Adds Scott Harper, "Our listeners tell us they appreciate that we break these topics into fast-paced 8-minute segments: The Premise, Digging Deeper, and Immediately Useful Ideas. This makes it easier to take action while an idea is still fresh in their minds."

Since the bi-weekly's podcast's launch in February 2015, prominent guests include notable CEOs and top executives such as:

Brian Scudamore (O2E Brands: Global Franchisor including 1-800 GOT-JUNK and author of the best-selling book "WTF?! Willing to Fail")

, (National Association of Corporate Directors)

, (National Association of Corporate Directors) Shari Spiro (Ad Magic and Breaking Games, publisher of games including "Cards Against Humanity")

(Ad Magic and Breaking Games, publisher of games including "Cards Against Humanity") Deborah Lee James (23 rd Secretary of the U.S. Air Force and author of the best-selling book "Aim High")

(23 Secretary of the U.S. Air Force and author of the best-selling book "Aim High") Tanya Hall , (Greenleaf Book Group, publisher of WSJ and NY Times best- selling books)

Other prominent business authors include:

Rita McGrath , "Seeing Around Corners"

, "Seeing Around Corners" Scott Halford , "Activate Your Brain"

, "Activate Your Brain" Howard Ross , "Our Search for Belonging"

, "Our Search for Belonging" David Burkus , "Friend of a Friend"

, "Friend of a Friend" Jim Blasingame , "The 3rd Ingredient"

, "The 3rd Ingredient" Parag Khanna , "Connectography"

, "Connectography" Charles Duhigg , "Smarter, Faster, Better"

, "Smarter, Faster, Better" Dorie Clark , "Reinventing You"

, "Reinventing You" Ron Friedman , "The Best Place to Work"

, "The Best Place to Work" Ben Gomes-Casseres , "Remix Strategy"

, "Remix Strategy" Michael Port , "Steal the Show"

, "Steal the Show" Whitney Johnson , "Disrupt Yourself"

, "Disrupt Yourself" Karissa Thacker , "The Art of Authenticity"

Each installment of GrowthIgnitersRadio.com includes show notes, play bars, a downloadable transcript, and related links. Categories include:

Game-changing results

Leadership trends and development

Transformational growth strategies

Breakthrough innovation

Organizational culture and performance

Work-life balance

A full directory can be found at GrowthIgnitersRadio.com. The podcast is also available through Apple, Google, Stitcher, Spotify and via streaming media or MP3 download.

Endorsements

"You are one of the best interviewers I have ever been lucky enough to speak to," said Shari Spiro , CEO, Ad Magic and Breaking Games

, CEO, Ad Magic and Breaking Games "An outstanding podcast series that highlights the cutting-edge issues top leadership needs to know in order to succeed in a disruptive world," said Peter R. Gleason , President & CEO, National Association of Corporate Directors

, President & CEO, National Association of Corporate Directors "Always a great conversation, and one that takes the latest ideas in business and breaks them down into simple, applicable steps," said

David Burkus, best-selling author of 3 books including "Friend of a Friend"; TED speaker; and Associate Professor of leadership and innovation at Oral Roberts University

About Pamela S. Harper

Pam Harper is Founding Partner and CEO of Business Advancement Inc. (BAI), a strategic growth advisory firm based in Glen Rock, NJ. She is a global expert known for helping visionary CEOs, C-Suite executives, and Boards of successful companies cut to the heart of high-stakes strategy and organizational dynamics issues to dramatically accelerate game-changing growth.

Pam is the author of the critically acclaimed book Preventing Strategic Gridlock and has spoken on leadership issues at numerous conferences. She has been quoted or featured in media including Investors Business Daily, CEO.com, and Entrepreneur. Along with Scott, her business partner and husband, she is the host of Growth Igniters® Radio podcasts.

About D. Scott Harper, Ph.D.

Scott Harper helps clients reframe their innovation challenges so they can recognize new options, take full advantage of unexpected opportunities, create faster and more powerful decisions, and dramatically increase ROI. He joined BAI after an award-winning corporate career leading innovation teams for beloved brands such as Listerine® and Purell®.

Scott has been published and quoted in prominent business media outlets including Chief Executive Magazine, CEO.com, CEO World Magazine, and the IndUS Business Journal.

