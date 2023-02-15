Visionary Business Leaders Praise "Growth Igniters® Radio with Pam Harper and Scott Harper" as it Enters 9th Year

Thought Leaders, Award-Winning Authors and CEOs Share Trends, Insights and Ideas for Game-Changing Business Growth

GLEN ROCK, N.J., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEOs, C-Suite executives and corporate directors are showering high praise on the popular business podcast series "Growth Igniters® Radio with Pam Harper & Scott Harper." These listeners tune in for powerful insights, inspiration, and immediately useful ideas to take them – and their companies – to their next level of innovation, transformation and game-changing business growth.

Now entering its ninth year and approaching their 250th episode, this free, professionally produced audio podcast was selected as a "Top Podcast" in the 2022 PopCon Podcast Awards, and a "Top 100 Podcast by Thinkers360 Thought Leaders."

"We provide unique insights from leaders who are changing the face of business," explains Pam Harper, author of the critically acclaimed book, " Preventing Strategic Gridlock®: Leading Over, Under & Around Organizational Jams to Achieve High Performance Results ."

Adds Scott Harper, "Listeners tell us they enjoy our guest interviews and 'Quick Take' conversations."

Notable guests have included CEOs and top executives such as:

Brian Scudamore , O2E Brands: Global Franchisor including 1-800 GOT-JUNK and author, "WTF?! Willing to Fail"

, O2E Brands: Global Franchisor including 1-800 GOT-JUNK and author, "WTF?! Willing to Fail" Peter R. Gleason , National Association of Corporate Directors

, National Association of Corporate Directors Shari Spiro , Ad Magic and Breaking Games, publisher of games including "Cards Against Humanity"

, Ad Magic and Breaking Games, publisher of games including "Cards Against Humanity" Tanya Hall , Greenleaf Book Group, publisher of best-selling books

Other business authors and leaders include:

Adam Bryant , "The Corner Office" and "The CEO Test"

, "The Corner Office" and "The CEO Test" Todd Cherches , "VisuaLeadership"

, "VisuaLeadership" Dorie Clark , "Reinventing You"

, "Reinventing You" Gena Cox , "Leading Inclusion"

, "Leading Inclusion" Paul Daniels Jr. , "Peripheral Thinkers™"

, "Peripheral Thinkers™" Deanne De Vries , " Africa : Open for Business"

, " : Open for Business" Charles Duhigg , "Smarter, Faster, Better"

, "Smarter, Faster, Better" Jann Freed , "Breadcrumb Legacy"

, "Breadcrumb Legacy" Tim Hebert , "The Intentional Leader"

, "The Intentional Leader" Fotini Iconomopoulos , "Say Less Get More"

, "Say Less Get More" Gayle Lantz , "Take the Bull by the Horns"

, "Take the Bull by the Horns" Deborah Lee James, 23 rd Secretary of the U.S. Air Force, "Aim High"

Secretary of the U.S. Air Force, "Aim High" Whitney Johnson , "Disrupt Yourself"

, "Disrupt Yourself" Kris Kelso , "Overcoming the Imposter"

, "Overcoming the Imposter" Parag Khanna, "Connectography"

Kelly Leonard , "Yes, And"

, "Yes, And" Rita McGrath , "Seeing Around Corners"

, "Seeing Around Corners" Tara Rethore , "Charting the Course"

, "Charting the Course" Amy Lee Segami, engineer turned award-winning artist and entrepreneur

Amy Showalter , "The Underdog Edge"

, "The Underdog Edge" Tendayi Viki , "Pirates in the Navy"

, "Pirates in the Navy" Libby Wagner, "The Influencing Option"

Charlene Wheeless , "You Are Enough"

Each installment of Growth Igniters® Radio includes show notes, a play bar, transcript, and related links. Categories include:

CEO mindset

Leadership for Innovation and Transformation

Shaping organizational culture and business performance

For a full directory visit GrowthIgnitersRadio.com .

Endorsements

"Growth Igniters® Radio is like 'Fresh Air' - literally and figuratively. The thoughtful discussions with their guests offer fresh perspectives for growth minded business leaders —like breathing in pure oxygen, said Paul Daniels, Jr. , Speaker, Founder—Peripheral Thinkers™

, Speaker, Founder—Peripheral Thinkers™ "An outstanding podcast series that highlights the cutting-edge issues top leadership needs to know in order to succeed in a disruptive world," said Peter R. Gleason , President & CEO, National Association of Corporate Directors

, President & CEO, National Association of Corporate Directors "The breadth of topics they've covered over the years is astounding. It's a real testament to their knowledge of what CEOs, C-Suite executives and Corporate Directors want to hear," said Dr. Deanne De Vries , Speaker and Author, " Africa : Open for Business"

, Speaker and Author, " : Open for Business" "Pam & Scott are the rare advisors who can discuss complex issues on a high level. My subject matter is a specialized niche, but I felt like I was talking to veteran external affairs professionals," said Amy Showalter , External Affairs Consultant, Speaker, Author, "The Underdog Edge"

About the Hosts:

Pamela S. Harper ,

Pam Harper is an internationally known keynote and TEDx speaker, author and Founding Partner & CEO of Business Advancement Inc. (BAI), a strategic growth advisory firm. She helps visionary CEOs, C-Suite executives, and Boards of successful companies cut to the heart of high-stakes strategy and organizational dynamics issues to dramatically accelerate game-changing business growth.

Pam is the author of the critically acclaimed book Preventing Strategic Gridlock and has spoken on leadership issues at numerous conferences. She has been quoted or featured in media including Investor's Business Daily, Pharmaceutical Executive, and FEI Daily.

D. Scott Harper, Ph.D.

Scott Harper helps clients reframe their innovation challenges so they can recognize new options, take full advantage of unexpected opportunities, create faster and more powerful decisions, and dramatically increase ROI. He joined BAI after an award-winning corporate career leading innovation teams for beloved brands including Listerine® and Purell®.

Scott has been published and quoted in prominent business media outlets including Chief Executive Magazine, Pharmaceutical Exec, and Life Science Leader.

