Visionary CEO Shows How Environmentalism and Profit Can Co-exist

"Seeing Green: How to Save the Planet and Profit from Sustainability" by Angel Lance is released with Forbes Books
NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeing Green: How to Save the Planet and Profit from Sustainability by Angel Lance is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available today on Amazon.

Angel Lance Releases Seeing Green with Forbes Books

Angel Lance is motivated by three missions: environmental stewardship, profit, and living life to the fullest. Her book, Seeing Green, shows readers how she embraces all three in her business ventures by injecting her business savvy into projects that might help save our planet. In her new book, Lance shares details about small-scale and large-scale initiatives she has launched to be a pro-climate impactor as examples of what others can do, too. 

She groups her readers into three tongue-in-cheek personas: The Savvy At-Home Composter, The CEO Environmental Powerhouse, and The Big Cheese World-Changer, and there are suggestions applicable to all of those in this book:

  • Starting a garden at work to educate and benefit her employees
  • Demonstrate a transition from traditional to regenerative methods of farming
  • Installing solar panels at home and offices to save money
  • Developing robust ESG (environmental, social, governance) training programs within her organizations to prepare her employees to guide clients with their ESG initiatives.
  • Support climate-positive policies as an individual and business leader
  • Creating a national organization that unites utility companies in their efforts to decarbonize, making that process quicker and smoother for everyone
  • Presenting to a national audience about environmental initiatives

Seeing Green uses insightful storytelling, witty commentary, and practical tips to guide readers toward environmentally conscious choices at home, at work, and in the companies they lead.

"If you are waiting for the solution, I have good news: I have the solution," said Lance. "YOU are the solution."

About Angel Lance
Angel Lance is the founder and CEO of multiple companies, including Motive Power, Inc. and 10/6 Professional Services. She is an active entrepreneur with additional businesses spanning real estate and agriculture. Lance's dedication to diversity and inclusion, environmental issues, and conscientious leadership have led her to be an industry leader and advocate for environmentally conscious business practices. Lance is also the founder of The Gulch Foundation, a nonprofit organization that drives environmental action, and the National Public Utilities Council (NPUC), which fosters communication between utilities, generates research, and promotes decarbonization across the energy industry.

About Forbes Books
Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

