Visionary CEO Shows How Environmentalism and Profit Can Co-exist

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeing Green: How to Save the Planet and Profit from Sustainability by Angel Lance is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available today on Amazon.

Angel Lance is motivated by three missions: environmental stewardship, profit, and living life to the fullest. Her book, Seeing Green, shows readers how she embraces all three in her business ventures by injecting her business savvy into projects that might help save our planet. In her new book, Lance shares details about small-scale and large-scale initiatives she has launched to be a pro-climate impactor as examples of what others can do, too.

She groups her readers into three tongue-in-cheek personas: The Savvy At-Home Composter, The CEO Environmental Powerhouse, and The Big Cheese World-Changer, and there are suggestions applicable to all of those in this book:

Starting a garden at work to educate and benefit her employees

Demonstrate a transition from traditional to regenerative methods of farming

Installing solar panels at home and offices to save money

Developing robust ESG (environmental, social, governance) training programs within her organizations to prepare her employees to guide clients with their ESG initiatives.

Support climate-positive policies as an individual and business leader

Creating a national organization that unites utility companies in their efforts to decarbonize, making that process quicker and smoother for everyone

Presenting to a national audience about environmental initiatives

Seeing Green uses insightful storytelling, witty commentary, and practical tips to guide readers toward environmentally conscious choices at home, at work, and in the companies they lead.

"If you are waiting for the solution, I have good news: I have the solution," said Lance. "YOU are the solution."

About Angel Lance

Angel Lance is the founder and CEO of multiple companies, including Motive Power, Inc. and 10/6 Professional Services. She is an active entrepreneur with additional businesses spanning real estate and agriculture. Lance's dedication to diversity and inclusion, environmental issues, and conscientious leadership have led her to be an industry leader and advocate for environmentally conscious business practices. Lance is also the founder of The Gulch Foundation, a nonprofit organization that drives environmental action, and the National Public Utilities Council (NPUC), which fosters communication between utilities, generates research, and promotes decarbonization across the energy industry.

