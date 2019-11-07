Visionary Chilean Winery VIK Awarded 2019 Wine Star

SANTIAGO, Chile, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine Enthusiast Magazine revealed their 20th Annual Wine Star Awards this Tuesday, naming VIK, in Millahue Chile, the inaugural Wine Star for 'Best Winery Experience.' The award celebrates wineries offering more than just superb wines in a beautiful setting, but those that provide an unforgettable immersion in wine lifestyle.

VIK Winery

VIK is the first winery to be awarded this accolade. Wine Enthusiast Founder and Publisher Adam Strum extolled the achievement, saying, "From world-class pours and exceptional food to stunning architecture, boutique accommodations, cultural activities and more, VIK goes above and beyond offering one-of-a-kind, wine-centric wine tourism experiences." Wine Star Award winners reflect the industry's highest standards. Winners will be featured in the magazine's December 31st Best-of-Year issue, and at the January gala.

VIK is meticulously curated and designed to delight. Guests visiting for the day or staying at one of three spectacular on-site accommodations, Vik Chile, Puro Vik, or the Vik Cabin can explore the vineyard on horseback, taste a flight of exquisite wines at the altar to VIK, and learn culinary techniques from VIK's exceptional and inspired Chef. "VIK redefines what a luxury winery experience can be," said the winery Co-Founder Carrie Vik. "Awards like the Wine Star show how close we are to achieving our goal of joining the pantheon of the world's great wines." Visionary entrepreneurs Alexander and Carrie Vik trail-blazed Chile's Millahue Valley, planting the first commercial vines in 2006, opening the Vik Chile retreat in 2014 and releasing the first VIK vintage to the public in 2015.

To visit the winery and reserve a tasting or book accommodations at Vik Chile, visit www.vik.cl.

About VIK

VIK is changing the world of fine wine. A pioneer of Chile's Millahue Valley, located within the Cachapoal Valley, VIK is one of the most highly-awarded new vineyards in the world. Guided by holism and the stewardship of nature, the winery and vineyard employ exclusively sustainable practices. VIK wines are available internationally both through the winery website and through valued trade partners. First planted in 2006, VIK wines have been recognized with critical acclaim and are featured on leading Top 100 lists. To learn more, visit www.vik.cl

