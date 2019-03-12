Visionary Company C-Hear Set to Make Audible Splash at SXSW

DALLAS, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unfakable documents, unbreakable contracts, unstealable images and the advent of secure, portable, talking pictures will be unveiled by innovative tech company, C-Hear, during a panel discussion at the famed South by Southwest festival next week in Austin.

C-Hear's revolutionary and proprietary Codec allows images to include audio annotation, deleting the need for long, slow-loading video files or insufficient static photos. Contracts and wills sealed verbally, images containing audio watermarking and friends simply sharing images with sound – eliminating additional texting – are only some of the C-Hear benefits to be highlighted.

The panel, part of a Digital Accessibility tech talk, will include C-Hear collaborators Accessible360, Zing and DylanListed and will also focus on the company's inventive tools addressing website digital accessibility. The discussion is set for Wednesday, March 13 from 12:30-1:30 at the JW Marriott hotel's Salon H.

"After years of development and sweat equity, we're proud and excited to showcase C-Hear at a prestigious event like South by Southwest," said C-Hear founder and CEO, Adena Harmon. "We started with a simple idea and a single destination: Provide an image with sound in a single file, without the need for a big, cumbersome video. We're confident the reaction to our software will be enthusiastically positive."

C-Hear's services will benefit not only the seven million visually impaired Americans using the Internet, but also clinical workflows in the healthcare industry, teachers, lawyers and anyone that – until now – has toiled sending separate video, audio and photo files.

ABOUT C-HEAR

A Dallas-based company launched in 2015, C-Hear was created for the purpose of delivering a small digital footprint file containing both image and sound. C-Hear's revolutionary Codec will help the seven million visually impaired Americans "hear" images on the Internet, while also allowing health-industry companies and their patients a smooth transition into the age of ADA compliance. Recognizing that more than 30 percent of all websites (more than 87 million) use WordPress as their primary framework for the administration of content, C-Hear is developing a WordPress plugin set of widgets and templates. Having found its space snuggled between static images and fast-moving videos, C-Hear is proud to be a disruptive enabler of talking pictures.

ABOUT SXSW

Founded in Austin in 1987, South by Southwest ("South by") has blossomed from an intimate concert into the world's largest annual gathering of creative professionals. These days "South by" is not only a music festival, but also a 10-day conglomerate launching pad for individuals and companies in the industries of comedy, gaming, film, interactive media and technology.

