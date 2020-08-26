Visionary DJ PLS&TY Explores Cryptocurrency in Limited Vinyl Partnership With Foundation

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PLS&TY becomes a front-runner in the connection between music and technology by partnering with Ethereum blockchain platform, Foundation to sell a limited quantity of his "Very Special" EP on vinyl. The EP was released digitally in April and features four tracks, including collaborations from Sean Kingston, Alex Aiono, Wifisfuneral, to name a few.

Foundation's mission is to serve as a stock exchange for art and culture, which allows the market's natural supply and demand to dictate the price of the goods sold on the platform; this dynamic pricing model lets artists benefit directly from the hype that surrounds their work. If you're already anxious for a copy of "Very Special" on vinyl, you'll need to get your hands on a $PECIAL digital token. Early buyers will secure a better price. When the vinyl is ready to ship, the tokens will be redeemable to receive the physical vinyl anywhere in the world; alternatively, token holders can continue to keep the digital value of the token or trade it in the Foundation market. The intersection of music with blockchain is an exciting glimpse into the future of the industry, and PLS&TY is the first musician to dive right in.

Foundation is an exciting new platform for creators to realize the true value of our work and benefit directly from the hype surrounding it. For a lot of people, cryptocurrency might feel inaccessible or complicated, but Foundation has built a streamlined process of buying and selling tokenized goods that puts the power in the hands of artists and our communities. Get in now, be a part of something transformative. You'll thank me later. - PLS&TY

Tommy Leas, a Florida native - better known as PLS&TY - is burgeoning into the electronic dance music scene with his unique sound: languid bass, captivating vocals, and enough upbeat melodies to make anybody feel good. After a collection of chart-topping singles including "Good Vibes" (#1 on iTunes US Electronic Charts), "Down For Me", "Rebel Love (#1 on iTunes US Electronic Charts), and "Motives" (#1 on iTunes US Electronic Charts / Top 25 Billboard Electronic Charts), PLS&TY would see his productions remixed by Grammy-nominated Morgan Page, Rusko, Cazzette, and more. His own remix of Genevieve's "Colors" was featured in a Hershey's chocolate television commercial that has amassed over 1 billion views. With his brand new "Very Special" EP, PLS&TY is showing no signs of slowing down, even after a busy 2019 touring season which included A-List festivals Shaky Beats, Breakaway, Electric Forest, EDC Vegas, & more.

Foundation is a new medium for buying, selling, and trading limited-edition goods and art. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, Foundation claims the power of the stock market and reinvents it for artists, designers, and brands across the music, fashion, fine art, and emerging media.

