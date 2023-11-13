Visionary Entrepreneur Sabeer Nelli Propels Manjeri to the "Silicon Jeri" of India

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a heart rooted in the fertile landscapes of Manjeri, Kerala, and a mind sharpened amid the skyscrapers of Silicon Valley, Sabeer Nelli is crafting a narrative of ascent for his hometown. The founder and CEO of Zil Money Corporation, the parent entity of the growing ZilBank.com, eyes Manjeri's horizon and sees not just its attractive skyline but a rising outline of a global tech hub, "Silicon Jeri".

Sabeer Nelli's ambitious venture begins with seeding an incubation-accelerator center to germinate the dreams of local startups. Pledging a robust funding of 10 crores for 10+ promising ventures within the span of a year, the project aims to channel the abundant local talent towards technological innovation. The blueprint includes a robust mentoring framework and a finishing school, with hackathons serving as the crucibles for identifying promising ventures.

Inspired by the technological Promised Land, Silicon Valley, Sabeer Nelli envisions a "Silicon Jeri" nestled in the heart of Kerala, which he affectionately tags as India's Switzerland. The initiative is more than mere physical infrastructure; it's a conduit for the region's skilled minds to vault onto the global stage.

At the core of this endeavor is an existing edifice that houses the Zil Money global structure in Manjeri. With the capacity to nest up to 500 employees and the ability to scale up to 1,400+ personnel in multiple shifts, this facility stands as a forerunner to what Silicon Jeri aims to represent.

Nelli's vision doesn't halt at mere imitation; it strides further. A proposed 'Zil Park,' modeled along the lines of Apple Park, aims to serve as a magnet for talent and innovation. The park is conceived as an ecosystem fostering a symbiotic blend of technology, education, and recreation.

Silicon Jeri, Sabeer Nelli believes, could emerge as a template for other locales in India teeming with untapped potential. It's a narrative of transformation that does not just stop at Manjeri's boundaries but reverberates through the diverse landscapes of India, illustrating a roadmap for transforming Talent potential into global recognition.

This initiative is also a cornerstone of ZilBank.com's ethos of nurturing entrepreneurship. A start-up accelerator programme with a $1 million funding pool is a testament to this.

About Zil Money Corporation: Zil Money Corporation, with its modern banking and payment solutions, is at the forefront of transforming financial dynamics for businesses.

