Visionary, Experiential Creative Agency, Relaunches With Expanded Offerings

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading experiential creative and strategy agency Visionary, previously known as The Visionary Group, is broadening its services to include enhanced digital opportunities and innovative physical initiatives for clients. With an intentional focus on a human-centric approach, the agency is building on its history of developing programs that foster meaningful connections between brands and consumers while pushing the envelope on what's new and engaging. In continuing to elevate creativity and experiential marketing, Visionary is executing initiatives for global clients that include live-streamed content premieres and performances, biometric-integrated experiences, multi-vehicle stunts/tours, immersive airstream pods-for-1, scripted VR/AR interactive stories, and more for the new normal.

"Since the inception of our agency, we've always pushed to do more," states Rob Badgley, co-founder of Visionary. "We've always approached challenges as opportunities to evolve and level up. When fabricators weren't able to provide the quality of build we required, we started our own in-house fab shop. And now, we're looking to push limits in new spaces and do things that have never been done before. Every person who joins our team is obsessive about the quality and creativity of our work because we collectively love and are proud of what we do. We've always put people first – from our employees, to our clients, to the consumers experiencing the journey we dreamt up for them. Now, we're hyper focused on our newest evolution and, with a balanced, impressive team, can deliver on creating entirely new ways to connect and inspire."

The expansion of Visionary's offerings comes at a time when changes are imperative to the success of any brand or company looking to reach consumers in a genuine and effective manner. The agency has been singularly focused on paving the way to a future where experiential marketing takes on a new, vastly more expansive meaning than it held a few short months ago.

Brian Diamond, co-founder of Visionary, adds, "During this challenging and unforeseen time, we have self-reflected and strengthened our core belief that creativity, authenticity and adaptability are the driving force for the evolution of our company. Human connection is absolutely critical at this time and we're working with some of the biggest brands in the world to navigate exactly how to make that happen in a safe, genuine and exciting way. We're looking inward and looking forward to the future with a positive, proactive mindset, so that we may be able to inject a bit of positivity into the world when it needs it most."

Visionary's ability to create true partnerships with its clients is based on trust, transparency, and an eagerness to accomplish projects meaningfully and at the highest level. This ultimately is a direct result of the three cornerstones of its business: its cutting-edge creative and strategy team, incredible account services professionals, and in-house production and fabrication studio. Clients are confident that they will not only receive spectacular, out-of-the-box creative and strategic thinking, but that the agency will also stay within budget and execute flawlessly. Rounding out this offering, the agency also ensures that no matter how challenging the timeline or how many stakeholders have to buy in, clients will have the tools they need to advocate for projects and sell them through internally.

More information about Visionary's additional offerings – as well as the agency's updated brand identity and logo – can be found at www.WeAreVisionary.com.

About Visionary

Visionary applies a united, proactive perspective, never simply responding but breaking down each opportunity to find the best and most unexpected solution. With 12+ years of experience creating environments that entertain, stimulate, inspire and engage, they dream up immersive worlds that encourage participants to get lost, play, explore and revel in the sense of wonder created by the truly unexpected. Combining imagination with knowledge and a true understanding of culture, they unlock moments as yet unseen for companies like Google, Facebook, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Warner Bros., CBS, Revolve and more. Visionary is an award-winning agency with 14 Stevie Awards and four consecutive years on Event Marketer's It List.

Press Contact

Adam Buchalter

[email protected]

SOURCE Visionary

Related Links

https://www.wearevisionary.com

