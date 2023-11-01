Visionary Founder Kimberly Bryant Charts a Transformative Path Forward

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly Bryant, founder, and former CEO of Black Girls Code (BGC), is pleased to announce the amicable resolution of a protracted legal dispute between herself and the board of the organization she founded in 2011. This resolution, stemming from her unexpected departure, marks a pivotal moment, as both parties have reached a confidential settlement, affirming no wrongdoing on Bryant's part.

"My journey has been one of resilience and unwavering commitment to truth and justice," says Bryant. "Through the challenges, I've discovered that obstacles are just opportunities in disguise. As we pave a path toward inclusivity and innovation, I'm more determined than ever to empower underrepresented voices and foster change. Together, we'll create a world where every entrepreneur, regardless of their background, can ascend to new heights."

In the spirit of moving forward, Kimberly is solidifying her commitment to empowering underrepresented communities and fostering innovation through the following initiatives:

Ascend Ventures: Bryant has founded Ascend Ventures, a venture capital firm that seeks to provide crucial support and investment to startups led by underrepresented entrepreneurs. With a strong focus on diversity and inclusion, Ascend Ventures is poised to become a driving force for positive change in the tech and business world.

Black Innovation District in Memphis, TN: Bryant is investing in her hometown of Memphis, TN, introducing a Black Innovation District, in Memphis' Medical District, aimed at fostering creativity and innovation within her community. This initiative will be a catalyst for economic growth and empowerment, for aspiring tech innovators. The cornerstone of this new tech district will be the Black Innovation Lab (in the site of the former Griggs College founded by visionary Emma Griggs in 1949), a tech accelerator created to address the dearth of funding and support given to Black startup founders.

Motivational Memoir: Contemplating the sharing of her extraordinary founder journey in a motivational memoir, Kimberly Bryant aims to inspire aspiring leaders, particularly Black women, to surmount obstacles and achieve their dreams. Her story stands as a testament to resilience, determination, and the power of unwavering commitment to truth and justice.

In her dedication to the empowerment of Black women and girls, she's thrilled to unveil The Black Girl Movement, an exciting new initiative coming in early 2024!

