Visionary Global Fintech Companies Invest in Customer Service Experience by Partnering with Helpshift

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Helpshift , the established leader for in-app customer service in the mobile gaming industry, has set its sights on expanding its services to the rapidly growing fintech industry.

Helpshift had long predicted an all-mobile shift of payments, financial management and general consumerism. Having grown and developed the Helpshift brand within the mobile gaming industry, the platform earned its stripes meeting the very high demands of gamers that expect superior UX, fast response times and dynamic interactions. Adapting those qualities and positioning the company as a solution in the fintech sector immediately attracted leading B2C brands and providers of financial services, digital payment, and all-in-one finance solutions.

"Our customers are getting quicker responses, our chatbot solves many issues without an agent, and we've been able to focus our live agents on more complex problems," said Barbara Borba Moraes, Coordinator of Operations and CX at Guiabolso , Brazil's leading personal finance platform. "More than that, however, we now give voice to our customers, map all requests that arrive in CX and pass them on to the responsible teams for visibility."

Helpshift's purpose-built platform provides quick, automated solutions to common user issues, optimizing the time of available service agents while prioritizing customer experience by orienting support around the end user.

By activating Helpshift solutions in-app, customers experienced operational efficiency, increased user satisfaction and user retention across their platforms. Companies focus a significant amount of their resources on attracting new users, and without an effective in-app customer service solution, that work can go to waste if users are forced out of the app to seek support."

Most notably, Guiabolso saw a 17 hour reduction in customer wait time and 20% improvement in issue resolution. Additional leading fintech customers have reported that more than 40% of all customer support tickets leverage Helpshift bots and AI, rather than an agent, to find solutions.

For SaaS companies, banking and financial solutions, investing in CX initiatives has the potential to double revenue within 36 months, as 86% of consumers are willing to pay more for great customer experience, according to The Temkin Group.

"Customer experience is rapidly becoming a key differentiator for businesses," said Erik Ashby, Head of Product, Helpshift. "After supporting millions of mobile users in gaming, the fintech industry was an obvious next step as the sector saw tremendous growth during the pandemic."

In the future, Helpshift has its sights on the mcommerce industry, a natural next step for a brand that's beloved by brands that are mobile-first .

According to eMarketer, US retail mcommerce sales grew at 41.4% in 2020 and will grow another 15.2% in 2021, totaling $359.32 billion. Annual sales are predicted to nearly double between now and 2025.

About Helpshift

Helpshift provides software designed to rid the world of bad customer service. Purpose-built for the needs of modern, mobile-first businesses, Helpshift gives users the simplest mobile "always on'' help experience that is fast and feels as natural and personal as talking to friends and family. Helpshift's in-app chat, bots and automation combine to provide immediate, automated solutions to many issues. Leading brands like Glu Mobile and Playrix use Helpshift to serve billions of support interactions monthly. Helpshift is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the globe. To learn more about Helpshift, visit helpshift.com and follow @helpshift on Twitter.

SOURCE Helpshift