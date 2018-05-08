Visionary in Mobile Customer Engagement Recognized for Driving More Business for Multi-Location Brands

Since mobile now influences 56% of all offline sales, major brands are focusing on having every store location's details visible and accurate on mobile devices. While winning on mobile is critical, it can be complex. MomentFeed's platform is optimized to help marketers at every stage of the consumer lifecycle: awareness, consideration, preference, transaction, and advocacy.

The company has focused on helping brands such as Cricket Wireless, Applebee's and Cousin's Subs engage with consumers 10 times more effectively through the most important mobile and social networks: Facebook, Instagram, Google, Apple, Bing, Snapchat, Yelp as well as more than three hundred others.

"With MomentFeed, we've increased local awareness, in-store foot traffic, mobile ordering, and overall sales at our restaurants," mentions Justin McCoy, VP of Marketing, Cousin's Subs.

MomentFeed leads the market with its Mobile Customer Experience (MCX) platform that helps each of the brands' locations become more discoverable, get more customers to the door, and drive revenue—all in a single place. The MCX platform consists of these synergistic products:

Visibility Manager

Optimize and synchronize location data for every location across all social channels, directories and mapping systems.

Location Finder

Enable customers to find your location from your brand website, and give each location a definitive homepage to boost search rankings.

Social Media Manager

Monitor, create and maintain genuine relationships around every location, with increased relevance and personalization.

Paid Media Manager

Create location-specific ads, turning national ad buys into local ad buys without extra campaign setup or management.

Reputation Manager

Respond personally to individual reviews on every single store page, on every network, or to multiple reviews at once.

Connect

Integrate with your enterprise system and bring insights to life with 3rd-party data.

"Early on, we recognized that we needed to provide a complete platform to amplify marketing efforts that directly drive local business for our clients," explains Robert Blatt, MomentFeed's CEO. "Every day, we live our mission: to be the best partner for our clients and the best place our employees have ever worked," adds Blatt. "We're honored and humbled to be recognized by CIOReview, confirming that our approach is resonating within the industry and delivering results for our clients."

"The relationship we have with MomentFeed has been a powerful partnership in multiple ways. They've helped us plan and put together smarter, more effective customer engagement programs. More importantly, this ongoing partnership is based entirely on our company's success in adopting new ways to reach our customers," says Sr. Manager of Digital, Anytime Fitness.

Read the full story here and learn how MomentFeed can help drive more in-store sales with mobile marketing here.

About MomentFeed

MomentFeed's mobile customer experience management software enables multi-location brands to make their nearest location the best choice for every mobile customer. The Mobile Customer Experience (MCX) management platform helps organizations manage consumer engagement at the store or field level, creating a mobile customer experience that is more authentic, relevant and engaging for local consumers and directly drives in-store foot traffic across multiple channels, providing marketing attribution for each channel.

With an integrated management and reporting system that spans multiple channels including mobile search, social media, digital advertising and customer care, the MCX platform helps continuously and predictably capture more in-store sales for retailers, restaurant chains, banks, auto dealers, insurance companies and other franchised and corporate-owned multi-location businesses. MomentFeed was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. For more information visit momentfeed.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/visionary-in-mobile-customer-engagement-recognized-for-driving-more-business-for-multi-location-brands-300644204.html

SOURCE MomentFeed

Related Links

https://momentfeed.com/

