Visionary Leader, Entrepreneur Curtis Jenkins Signs Book Deal with Morgan-James Publishing

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionary leader and entrepreneur Curtis L. Jenkins has signed a book deal with Morgan-James Publishing to publish his book, "The Art and Science of Vision to Reality: The Realization Framework Experience".

Jenkins, who has more than two decades of experience as a project management director, will share his expert advice that he has shared with hundreds of entrepreneurs as part of his consulting firm, Curtis L. Jenkins & Associates.

"I'm thrilled to get a chance to work with Morgan-James to write this book that is needed now more than ever," Jenkins said. "So many entrepreneurs – and wannabe entrepreneurs – are struggling to take their vision, their dreams and transform them into real-life businesses. Trust me, everything in this book is learned from personal experience. So, I personally know how this process is."

The book is based on the vast experience Jenkins has gained from his own try and try repeated efforts, which he now understands as part of the pathway to success. As Jenkins likes to say that every experience is another step, another opportunity to learn and grow. It is the foundation on which his methodology – the Realization Framework Experience was developed. Jenkins trademarked the term The Art and Science of Vision to Reality™ after years of talking to entrepreneurs who seemed too stuck in the vision phase.

Jenkins' book is designed to help entrepreneurs find their one of a kind pathway to success through five simple steps: 1) Visualize the Future (Aspirational Goals); 2) Evaluate the People (Self, Employees, Customers, Board of Directors, and more); 3) Assess Cash Flow (Balance Sheets, Income Statements, Cash Flow, and more); 4) Clear the Fog (Develop a Clear Plan for the Future), and 5) Realize the Future (The Happy Ending).

Jenkins' inspiration for The Realization Framework Experience sprang from Desmond Tutu's famous wise words, "there is only one way to eat an elephant: a bite at a time." Tutu's words refer to the fact that while often life seems challenging or disheartening, anything can be accomplished by taking one step at a time toward the goal.

Jenkins is a graduate of Temple University's Fox School of Business and Management where he earned his bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He later went on to earn his master's in management of Technology from The Wharton School in 2001.

He has served in a number of project management offices at a variety of organizations where he mastered his proficiency in best practices technology and business enhancements toward cost optimization and revenue growth.

