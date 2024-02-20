Visionary Leader Joins American Brain Foundation as Executive Director

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Brain Foundation (ABF) is pleased to welcome a new executive director to its leadership team, Michelle Heritage. Michelle has contributed more than 30 years of non-profit and public sector experience in leadership roles across multiple industries.

With a strong track record of success and a commitment to bold outcomes, Ms. Heritage will lead the American Brain Foundation into a new era of education, innovation, and impact.

"The American Brain Foundation is the leading voice in brain research and my overarching goal is to ensure that the interconnectedness of brain diseases and disorders is widely known and understood," says Heritage. "I am deeply honored to work alongside the talented team at the Foundation to reinforce the message that when we cure one brain disease, we will cure many."

For Michelle, brain health is personal—and she recognizes that it's personal for almost every household in America. With her direction, the American Brain Foundation will broaden its footprint in their efforts to advance brain disease research.

"Michelle's extensive experience and leadership will propel the Foundation toward its vision of creating a life without brain disease," said American Brain Foundation Board Chair David W. Dodick, MD, FAAN. "On behalf of the entire board, we are thrilled for Michelle to take the helm as the American Brain Foundation paves the way for groundbreaking and transformative research, ensuring brighter futures for all impacted by neurological disorders."

Heritage has the deep-rooted expertise to bring this vision to fruition. As a celebrated leader, she has received numerous accolades over her tenure by successfully building and leading programmatic initiatives on local, state, and national levels. Her storied career demonstrates a consistent commitment to advancing organizations to their highest potential.

"It's truly an honor to join the Foundation in its vital effort to bring about tangible change on how we approach brain health on a national scale," says Heritage.

About The American Brain Foundation:

The American Brain Foundation promotes and invests in research across the whole spectrum of brain diseases and disorders knowing that when we find a cure for one brain disease, we will find cures for many. Our holistic approach focuses on building bridges between different brain diseases to break new ground in both research and application. To learn more, visit us at www.americanbrainfoundation.org

