Visionary Literary Is Ready to Dish Out Some Serious Cash for Referrals

ORLANDO, Fla., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- - Visionary Literary has announced its newest initiative to support growth and to further spread its mission: To create meaningful, impactful books that can change the lives of readers and create a better future for the world. In this initiative, the company will be paying up to $2,000 for each referral that results in a published book through the organization.

When asked about the initiative, Visionary Literary CEO, John Feldman, stated that "Informal education is one of the most undervalued and underappreciated concepts today. Think about how incredible it would be if you could crawl into the minds of some of the top influencers and thinkers in the world — Elon Musk, Sara Blakely, any Shark Tank cast member. It sounds crazy, but it's actually possible. Pick up any of their books and you can feel as though you're having a one-on-one conversation with them."

Feldman would go on to say, "Social media has allowed us to create such fantastic networks. We have been able to connect with and learn from so many of our peers. And each of us has said the famous words 'You should write a book' to another at one point in our lives. We want to reward those who plant the seed that can grow into an impactful book that could change the lives of its readers."

The referral process has been outlined as follows:

Refer a friend or colleague to Visionary Literary by connecting them with our Operations Department at opera [email protected] .

. If they are deemed to be a good fit and sign on with the company, you will be rewarded a referral fee of:

$2,000 for referrals that opt into the Elite package.

$1,000 for referrals that opt into either the Pro or Publish packages.

for referrals that opt into either the Pro or Publish packages. Once the referred client has surpassed the halfway mark of their project, the full amount will be paid via digital check or PayPal.

Through this initiative, the company hopes to encourage those who are on the fence about writing a book to give the idea more consideration. "The world needs a brighter future and it's the brightest minds of today that can allow this to be possible," the company's CEO would conclude.

For inquiries pertaining to this release, please contact our support team at [email protected].

About Visionary Literary: Visionary Literary is a ghostwriting and book publishing company whose target audience includes business owners, C-level executives, successful investors, influencers, philanthropists and more. Their mission is to help create impactful content for the next generation of leaders, influencers, and creators.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/visionary-literary/

Media contact:

John Feldman

[email protected]

321-710-6749

