Visionary Science-Based Meal Planning App DishQuo Officially Launches

CLIFFSIDE PARK, N.J., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DishQuo, a science-based meal planning app making eating healthy simple, timesaving, moneysaving and enjoyable, is pleased to announce its launch in both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

With more than 1,000 exciting recipe options, ready-to-go grocery delivery capabilities and a rewards benefits program, DishQuo has a unique focus in their meal plans. Using scientific research, DishQuo's mission is to align with both science and technology to construct the most user-friendly and beneficial solution for helping people to achieve their short-term goals and improve their long-term health.

Led by founder Marcos Rojas, DishQuo is uniquely customized to serve its users specific lifestyle and health needs—with menus looking to serve those seeking options including diabetic-friendly, kid-friendly, flexitarian, vegan, vegetarian, dairy-free, gluten-free, nut-free and pescatarian. Precisely calibrated weekly menus are generated for each user's unique needs. Users additionally have the option to personalize their menus by subbing out suggestions on a meal-by-meal basis to be replaced by other options in DishQuo's catalog of more than 1,000 convenient and easy-to-make recipes.

Insulin science is a focus of DishQuo's which is both helpful and impactful as 10.5% of the US population has diabetes. In actuality, 100% of Americans have insulin in their bodies and whether they know it or not, it's either working for them or against them. DishQuo is focused on using insulin science and technology to empower people to change the way they eat for good—defying their own expectations and transforming their health.

DishQuo also offers meals for the whole family—whatever size that may be. Users can have their meal sizes instantly adjusted for partners, their family and their guests when having company over. Meal plans will automatically account for each person in the household and even which meals will be eaten with whom.

Interested in having exclusive, first access to a DishQuo membership? Visit www.DishQuo.com . With delicious recipes crafted by culinary experts and dietitians combined with the easiest, most convenient meal planning app, a healthy life is just a few steps away.

