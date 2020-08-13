Visionary Sports Membership Platform Creator, Greenfield Sports Group, Rebrands to FanRally

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenfield Sports Group, the company founded by former A's COO, Chris Giles, to revolutionize memberships for live sports and entertainment, has rebranded to FanRally to reflect its focus on fan membership software.

"FanRally conveys our commitment to empowering teams and other sports & entertainment properties to create modern fan-centric membership programs via our software platform," said FanRally CEO, Chris Giles. "We also needed the flexibility to expand beyond sports and FanRally is a perfect fit."

FanRally is powering the 'Sports as a Service' revolution. Former Oakland A's COO & FanRally Co-founder, Chris Giles

"In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, an increasing number of teams are modernizing their approach to memberships," added Giles. "Traditional season ticket buyers, that tend to skew older, will likely be the slowest to return to live events. Our platform will enable teams to offer flexible membership options that not only appeal to younger and much broader audiences, but also allow teams to manage memberships and seating inventory in partial capacity environments."

Teams, universities, and entertainment properties interested in scheduling a demo of the FanRally membership platform should contact Ben Ebert or visit fanrally.com to book an appointment.

FanRally is a software company that is pioneering the "Sports as a Service" transformation, empowering teams and entertainment properties to transform their live event business model from selling ticket products to building long-term meaningful member relationships.

