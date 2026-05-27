Visionary Subsurface Solutions LLC Expands Video Pipe Inspection Capabilities with Advanced Robotic Inspection Truck

WARREN, N.J., May. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for accurate and non-destructive underground infrastructure assessments continues to grow, Visionary Subsurface Solutions LLC (VSS) announces the expansion of its advanced robotic video pipe inspection services. This enhancement allows VSS to identify hidden underground defects without destructive excavation, minimizing disruption to operations and site access for a broad range of clients. To learn more about VSS's comprehensive inspection capabilities and how they can benefit your next project, visit visionaryss.com.

VSS expands underground inspection services with advanced robotic 1080p video pipe inspection technology. Post this "Adding this new inspection van strengthens our ability to support municipalities, engineers, and contractors with detailed pipeline condition assessments and accurate reporting. We’re excited to continue growing our capabilities and delivering even more value to our clients," said Brian Holder, Director of S.U.E. (888) 810-0785

Advanced Inspection Technology for Critical Infrastructure

VSS now offers expanded robotic video pipe inspection services utilizing the state-of-the-art Envirosight Rovver X system. This technology is specifically designed to inspect 4-inch to 96-inch storm, sanitary, and conduit systems. It provides 1080p/FHD video footage, ensuring high-definition clarity for detailed analysis. Clients receive NASSCO-compliant reporting and CAD-integrated mapping, enabling a more thorough understanding of underground infrastructure conditions and actionable data for planning and maintenance.

This investment in a new inspection truck significantly enhances VSS's existing capabilities, improving efficiency in the field. The advanced system allows for more effective inspections, covering longer distances from a single access point, and supporting a growing number of clients and projects that require precise underground infrastructure assessments.

Unparalleled Precision and Integrated Solutions

What sets VSS apart is its integrated approach to defect documentation. Unlike many competitors who rely on older 720p systems, VSS delivers superior 1080p/FHD inspection footage. Furthermore, VSS combines its robotic pipe inspections with a suite of complementary services, including surveying, utility locating, vacuum excavation, and subsurface utility engineering (SUE). This comprehensive methodology allows VSS to integrate defect locations directly into surveys and CAD files, providing more actionable data for municipalities, industrial facilities, commercial developments, campuses, transportation infrastructure, and construction projects.

VSS is dedicated to providing solutions that streamline infrastructure management. The enhanced robotic video pipe inspection services deliver accurate and detailed information, empowering clients to make informed decisions and maintain critical underground infrastructure with greater confidence.

CONTACT:

Brian Holder

[email protected]

SOURCE Visionary Subsurface Solutions LLC