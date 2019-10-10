Visionati releases world's most powerful image recognition API

At the cutting edge of neocognition, Visionati's new API —released this week—is the ideal tool to BUILD an application or service that can SEE with the clarity of the human brain's complex interlacing of 85 billion neurons. The future is NOW: computers matching human vision, utilizing the next generation of artificial neural networks and deep learning—through an enhanced API with powerful visual computing analytics capabilities.

Visionati's API makes it easy to add visual analysis features, helping users and their clients understand how they are interacting with the world. Its powerful pre-trained models digest and filter images and provide frame-by-frame video analysis with highly scalable enterprise level infrastructure for the best prediction accuracy.

Visionati's API extracts rich information from "real world" images and video to provide higher confidence in recognition accuracy of object class detection. Its intelligent analyses of objects, scenes, and activities quickly returns distilled actionable information, and meaningful insights. Visionati's powerful OCR translates text from images, interprets handwriting, extracts words into machine-readable character streams, and enables searching.

Visionati's facial recognition is next level. By finding and tracking positions of facial "landmarks", and analyzing colors and context, users can categorize, process and index a wide variety of data points and tags, including predicting associated moods, themes and emotions: joy, anger, surprise, sorrow. It is entity detection AND empathy detection.

Never before has image recognition technology been so easy or accessible; the simple-to-use API caters to both small-scale developers and large-scale enterprises, making it usable for everyone. Auto-tagging makes images searchable and their tags actionable, and content filtering allows users to curate and auto-moderate user-generated content.

Visionati is the first Visual AI product on the market to also accept cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin (BTC), and Ethereum (ETH).

Envision the future, see the VISION: visionati.com .

Visionati is a computer vision startup making waves in the AI space, offering users new insights into their images and videos never before imagined, Visionati's API was designed for developers by developers, with accuracy and simplicity in mind. Visionati launched in 2019 by co-founders Josh Ellithorpe and Dale Miller, who each bring 20+ years of experience in their respective fields.

Josh Ellithorpe is a senior software engineer who has collaborated with and led teams at some of the biggest companies in the world, including Facebook, Google, Oracle, Apcera and Coinbase, in a variety of fields including software development, security and enterprise infrastructure.

Dale Miller has an extensive career in traditional and digital marketing, business development and go-to-market strategy, in a variety of industries including technology, advertising and professional services.

