Visionect Introduces Latest Hot-Desking Tech to Help Schedule and Manage Workplace Desk Spaces: 'Joan Desk Booking App'

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct..22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionect officially announced the launch of the Joan Desk Booking app ( https://getjoan.com/joan-desk-booking-app/ ), a simple and easy-to-use SaaS that allows employees and team members to book office seats directly from a mobile phone or computer. Employees and employers can now manage their working spaces while also complying with social distancing protocols in an intuitive and streamlined way, without having to make any physical changes to existing workspaces. A limited-time 30-day free trial version of the Joan Desk Booking app is available now. View the explainer video via YouTube .

How Joan Desk Booking app works Desktop and mobile version Select your timeslot on the app

The Joan Desk Booking app is a smart hot-desking solution for the flexible workspace to help book, manage and streamline desk use through a slickly designed mobile phone and desktop app. Some major features include:

Eases the transition of teams returning to the office, and provides additional safety assurances.

Helps to encourage, implement, and enforce social distancing protocols; manages capacity drop; keeps the workplace safe and healthy.

Provides seamless transitions between work-from-home and the workplace.

Removes unnecessary or unneeded programs like spreadsheets and other attendance management software.

No training required, no changes to office layout needed; upload a company floor plan, start booking immediately.

The app is designed to be onboarded initially by an administrator, using a layout of the office space, so that employees can later book their desks and manage their reservations with the mobile app, or their computer. Additionally, employees may view their colleagues' desk selections. The desktop version is ideal for office and HR managers as they can schedule teams, update bookings, and keep detailed contact tracing data.

The Joan Desk Booking app has already been extremely well-received by customers, who claim the app is easy-to-use and is a perfect multigenerational solution that appeals to any level of software expertise.

"As a leading solution in the meeting room systems industry, we at Joan have insights into trends and struggles faced in workplaces worldwide," said Matej Zalar, Co-Founder of Visionect. "Based on a decade of expertise and feedback from 7000+ clients, across 90 countries, we designed a state-of-the-art solution for navigating social distancing protocols and addressing the need for flexible workspaces."

About Visionect

Visionect is the world's premier designer and developer of electronic paper solutions. As a result of more than a decade of market-leading expertise, Visionect technology is unparalleled in versatility, ultra-low power consumption, easy installation, and ease of use. Learn more at: www.Visionect.com .

About Joan: The Meeting Room and Hot-Desking Solution

Joan is the global leader in digital room booking and organizational systems for the shared office space, meeting rooms, conference rooms, and home office. Whether it is the hot-desking software (Joan Desk Booking App) or the e-paper devices (Joan 6 and 13), Joan is designed to be easy, simple, and convenient. The Joan meeting room booking system is in use by leading companies and organizations across the globe, including Microsoft, NASA, Samsung, and Amazon. Learn more about the new-normal of flexible workspaces at: www.GetJoan.com .

