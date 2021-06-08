Visionect Unveils the 'Joan 6 Pro' for Advanced Enterprise Settings - Global Forerunner and Disruptor in E-Paper Room Management Devices Again Sets Industry Standard for Excellence in Performance, Safety and Optimization in an Evolving Workplace

MILPITAS, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joan (https://getjoan.com/) announced the release of the latest model in its comprehensive line of workplace management devices: Joan 6 Pro. The Joan 6 Pro is the next generation, ultra-low power, smart ePaper device specifically designed to address extensive enterprise-level, 100+ meeting room management, while versatile enough to handle multiple meeting room and conference spaces, or the needs of SMB companies as well. A limited quantity of Joan 6 Pro devices are now available for exclusive presale.

Continuing an established tradition of minimalistic design and environmental sustainability, with effortless onboarding, the Joan 6 Pro is a welcome addition to a line already adopted and used by over eight million people. As enterprises worldwide return to a work landscape of radically altered dynamics, Joan 6 Pro is the first step in helping companies adjust to the new normal by seamlessly managing various resources, not just meeting rooms.

"Dynamic and flexible workplaces are spreading globally," said Rok Zalar, CEO and Co-Founder of Visionect. "And this adds a layer of complexity where companies on one hand need the latest technology for managing their workplaces, and on the other hand, teams need the support to schedule meetings in a safe workplace environment. That's why we decided to roll out Joan 6 Pro at this critical moment."

Joan 6 Pro: Utility, Efficiency, and Elegance

The Joan 6 Pro streamlines the meeting-room booking experience, allowing advanced booking through a company calendar or ad-hoc as needed. Employees can check a meeting-room timetable directly on the device, virtually eliminating double bookings or ghost meetings (cancelled meetings that tie up room space because someone forgot to unbook). Joan 6 Pro provides this especially important feature for the modern workspace, safely and efficiently scheduling meetings that might take place anywhere: meeting and conference rooms, office pods, or huddle spaces.

Other amenities of Joan 6 Pro include:

Displays customizable logo, meeting room name, capacity, status, availability, schedules, and offers on-demand booking; supports Google G Suite, Office 365 (Exchange Online), Microsoft Exchange (Outlook), Accruent EMS, iCalender (.ics)

Faster response times (new Advanced Client architecture); more stable 2.4/5 GHz Wi-Fi support; TLS 1.3 encryption; optional secure Power over Ethernet wall mount with LED room occupancy indication

User ID, PIN and/or NFC; multiple admin support for the centralized Joan Portal ; audit logs through Joan Portal ; active directory integration and advanced analytics reports

"Our device complies with the highest security standards, seamlessly integrates with the company's existing infrastructure, and is empowering teams to schedule on-site meetings in a safe and efficient way," Rok Zalar said.

Installation of the sustainable, ultra-low power Joan 6 Pro is both easy and mindful of tracking in larger enterprises, where losing a single booking device can be confusing and costly. Joan 6 Pro addresses this concern in two ways, depending on a specific business's needs:

Installation with Smart Magnets: Smart magnets attach to any service and act as location tags for the portable Joan 6 Pro. Joan 6 Pro automatically reconfigures to display each room's dedicated information every time it is anchored to a magnet, storing that information. Devices are trackable, not tied to meeting rooms, guarantee zero installation costs, and batteries last for months. Installation with PoE Wall-Mount: For enterprises with extra-stringent security protocols, Joan 6 Pro can also be wired directly into a fixed space to take advantage of a PoE network. This allows perpetual power, increased security, and zero maintenance costs.

The Joan 6 Pro introduces a new generation of Joan products in an established legacy of recyclable components and ultra-low power architecture. With a six-month battery life from a single charge, or powered for just pennies a year, the Joan 6 Pro device is 100-times more energy-saving than competing products. The best businesses are clean businesses and Joan 6 Pro is perfect for anyone managing workspace availability in a sustainable way.

For more detailed information on Joan 6 Pro specs visit this link or go to getjoan.com

About Joan

A product of Visionect, Joan is a centralized workplace management system, built around an ultra-low power, sustainable ePaper display platform, and five-people centric solutions, with the purpose of making every workplace a better, more efficient and safer place to work. Joan proprietary ePaper displays are used by many leading companies across the globe such as Microsoft, NASA, Samsung and Amazon. Learn more at: https://getjoan.com/.

