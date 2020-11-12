Visionect Welcomes Martin Fishman as New Director of Strategic Alliances & Enterprises in the US

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World leader in ultra-low power digital signage Visionect is continuing its expansion efforts in North America, as well as around the world, with the recent appointment of Martin Fishman as Director of Strategic Alliances & Enterprises in the U.S. Fishman will lead the development of strategic partnerships, alliances and enterprise accounts for Visionect's leading product brand, Joan , a hardware and software solution for managing the workplace, meeting rooms and teams. His focus for Joan will be on expanding its customer engagement and deploying Joan's technology from the office to home, and back to the office, in a frictionless, lean and safe way.

With over 25 years of experience leading technology companies, Fishman is an accomplished global senior executive with expertise in the PC, hardware, displays, software, peripherals, SaaS, IoT and consumer electronics industries. Most recently, Fishman served as the VP of Global Business at Arista Corporation, a manufacturer of ruggedized computer systems and Pro AV products for industrial automation applications. Fishman was also involved in a recent display technology innovation that provides greater visual performance, accuracy, and ease of use, which offers advanced opportunities for developers of PCs, TVs, and studio monitors. Additionally, Fishman was Co-CEO and a Board Member of leading display industry software provider Portrait Displays, where he led global products, sales, marketing, and operations.

"Building further on Visionect's success is a challenge I accept with confidence, determination and dedication to the firm and our customers' best interests. I strongly believe that today, more than ever, every company is committed to providing its employees with complete confidence in safe, secure, effective means to have productive meetings, collaborate and foster a healthy working environment. That's why my mission here at Visionect is to deploy Joan devices and solutions into every aspect of the modern perception of the workplace — from the office to home and back again — safely, efficiently and effortlessly," Fishman said.

The Joan portfolio of solutions includes a variety of workplace hardware and software, including a world-renowned meeting room booking system, and a recently launched hot-desking solution. The Joan meeting room booking system runs on Visionect's sustainable and energy efficient proprietary hardware. In addition, Visionect's advanced ePaper technology ensures a long battery life, requires no change to the office infrastructure, and can easily be deployed in minutes. Joan devices are used by many leading companies across the globe, such as Microsoft, NASA, Samsung and Amazon.

"At Visionect, we pride ourselves in having the ability to quickly act and adapt to market changes, and Martin fully embodies this character," said Rok Zalar, CEO and co-founder at Visionect. "Martin has joined us during a turbulent, yet perfect, moment for our company. We are growing at a rapid pace and expanding around the world, and his expertise, knowledge and energy will help to generate further growth for the Joan brand and the company itself by putting our clients in the center of our activities."

Joan is the winner of numerous awards. This includes two Red Dot Awards for best product design: one in 2016 for its Joan Meeting Room Assistant and another in 2018 for its 13-inch Joan device . Additionally, Joan won the Consumer Electronics Show 2016 Innovation Award , which recognizes the value delivered by the product's outstanding design and integration in a way that significantly reduces its impact on the environment.

Visionect is the world's premier designer and developer of electronic paper solutions for low power displays and digital signage. As a result of more than a decade of market-leading expertise, Visionect technology is unparalleled in versatility, ultra-low power consumption, ease of installation, and simplicity of use. Visionect is also the developer of the award-winning workplace, conference room, and team management solution, Joan. For more information, please visit Visionect.com .

