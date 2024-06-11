Visionet Amplifies Its Impact at Collision 2024

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embarking on an exciting journey of innovation and collaboration, Visionet Systems Inc, a leading provider of technology services and solutions, proudly announces its participation in Collision 2024.

Collision 2024 is a powerhouse in the tech conference realm. It provides Visionet with an exceptional platform to showcase its pioneering technologies and strengthen its business alliances. With a spotlight on Canadian enterprises, Visionet's bespoke solutions promise to redefine the tech landscape.

"Canada is a key market for Visionet, and our participation in Collision highlights our commitment to this region," said Shariq Rehman, Head of Business (Canada & US – North). "We look forward to engaging with local industry leaders, demonstrating our advanced capabilities, and reinforcing partnerships that drive mutual growth and success."

Visionet's footprint in Canada serves as a testament to its steadfast commitment to providing state-of-the-art technology solutions finely crafted for the unique needs of Canadian enterprises. Bolstered by its existing presence, Visionet is driven by a resolute determination to modernize and invigorate the Canadian tech ecosystem. With a focus on innovation, Visionet endeavors to not only meet but exceed the expectations of businesses across Canada.

Visionet's extensive portfolio of services—including intelligent automation, data governance, AI/ML capabilities, transformative digital experiences, and cloud-first transformation initiatives—meets the diverse needs of Canadian businesses. These solutions drive efficiency, foster innovation, and equip enterprises to excel in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. In addition to its participation in the conference, Visionet will host a roundtable discussion on June 17 titled "From Initial Spark to Lasting Impact: Scaling Digital Transformation with Gen AI." This session will be led by Masood Shah, Head of Digital Solutions at Visionet, offering valuable insights into leveraging Gen AI for sustainable digital transformation. Collision 2024 serves as the perfect venue for Visionet to connect with key stakeholders in the Canadian tech ecosystem. Attendees are invited to visit Visionet's stand #E389 to explore how Visionet's innovative solutions can unlock new opportunities for their enterprises. For more information about Visionet's presence at Collision 2024 and to schedule a meeting, please visit Visionet at Collision 2024.

About Visionet

Visionet is an engineering-led company driven by innovation. In our journey of more than 27 years, we've helped hundreds of clients across various industries to innovate faster, remain relevant, and build better products and services. For more information, visit www.visionet.com.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected].

