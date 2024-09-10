Visionet and Alkira partner to simplify digital transformation for enterprises via managed networking

Alkira's Network Infrastructure on Demand strengthens Visionet's global IT solutions portfolio

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionet Systems Inc. and Alkira, the leader in Network Infrastructure on Demand, have signed a global reseller agreement, marking a significant step forward in simplifying digital transformation for enterprises. This partnership allows Visionet to integrate Alkira's advanced networking solutions into its global portfolio, while Alkira expands its market reach through Visionet's extensive network and technology.

With over 27 years of excellence, Visionet is a leading IT services firm known for delivering digital experiences, enterprise modernization, Data & AI applications, managed IT services, and bringing innovative solutions to its customers.

The company is integrating Alkira's Network Infrastructure on Demand into its global portfolio. This integration enables clients across various industries to simplify their networking journeys and achieve operational excellence.

Visionet is leveraging Alkira's platform to provide a comprehensive, end-to-end managed networking solution. This collaboration responds to the increasing demand for scalable, secure, and hassle-free cloud connectivity from enterprises worldwide.

Alkira's Network Infrastructure on Demand simplifies the process of provisioning and scaling high-performance networking capacity across any environments. For example, it allows enterprises to seamlessly integrate cloud and data center operations, offering unmatched flexibility, security, and scalability - all managed through a single, intuitive interface.

By incorporating Alkira's innovative networking capabilities, Visionet is enhancing its ability to deliver secure, fully managed cloud connectivity networks that cater to both local businesses and multinational corporations across the globe.

"Our partnership with Visionet empowers more businesses to simplify their paths to transformation," said Doug Houghton, Director of Channels at Alkira. "By integrating Alkira's Network Infrastructure on Demand into Visionet's global IT solutions portfolio, a new set of enterprises gain access to a secure, scalable, and easy-to-manage solution that seamlessly connects any environments. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver innovative, secure networking products and services that accelerate digital journeys and fuel business success."

Visionet, with its global presence and technology expertise, is renowned for simplifying complexities and fostering innovation through digital, data, and cloud technologies. This partnership not only strengthens Visionet's cloud offerings but also positions both companies to better serve the growing needs of enterprises seeking to harness the full potential of cloud technology.

"As businesses continue to embrace digital transformation, the need for robust, secure, and scalable cloud networking solutions has never been more critical," said Kunya Baramy, Global Head of Digital Solutions Group at Visionet. "Our collaboration with Alkira allows us to expand our offerings and deliver even greater value to our clients by simplifying their cloud networking environments and enabling seamless global connectivity."

With this strategic partnership, Alkira is committed to delivering cutting-edge cloud networking solutions that empower enterprises to innovate and excel in the digital age. Visionet's incorporation of Alkira's solutions into its global portfolio marks a significant step towards providing businesses with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly connected world.

"At Visionet, we have always believed in the power of innovation and the strength of deeper partnerships," said Ameen Ahmad, Head of the West Region at Visionet. "This collaboration with Alkira perfectly exemplifies that philosophy. By combining our leadership in IT solutions with Alkira's best-in-class cloud networking technology, we can streamline global talent and operations, all while keeping our customer's digital security at the core of our offerings. We are confident that this partnership will empower businesses to thrive in the digital age."

About Alkira

Alkira is the leader in Network Infrastructure on Demand. We unify any environments, sites, and users via an enterprise network built entirely in the cloud. The network is managed using the same controls, policies, and security systems network administrators know, is available as a service, and can instantly scale as needed. There is no new hardware to deploy, no software to download, and no architecture to learn. Alkira's solution is trusted by Fortune 100 enterprises, leading system integrators, and global managed service providers. Learn more at alkira.com and follow us @alkiranet.

About Visionet

Visionet is a leading IT services firm delivering digital experiences, enterprise modernization, Data & AI applications, and managed IT services. We leverage digital, data, and cloud technologies to meet clients' needs efficiently. Serving diverse sectors, we simplify complexities and foster innovation. With a global presence, Visionet ensures measurable business impact and a unique partnership experience. Learn more at visionet.com.

