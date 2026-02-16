Visionet Earns Great Place to Work® Certification for Second Consecutive Year Across Five Global Regions

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionet Systems, a leading global IT services firm, announced that it has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second consecutive year across all five key regions: USA, Canada, India, UKI, and Germany.

This prestigious recognition reflects Visionet's unwavering commitment to fostering a positive, inclusive, and high-performance work environment. Achieving Great Place to Work® certification across all regions for the second year in a row underscores the company's focus on valuing its people, strengthening trust with clients, and continuing its journey toward being an employer of choice globally.

Great Place to Work® certification is based entirely on employee feedback and evaluates core dimensions of workplace culture, including credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and a sense of belonging. Visionet once again recorded strong participation across geographies, highlighting the consistency of its culture worldwide.

This certification, especially for the second year in a row across all our regions, is a reflection of the culture we continue to build together," said Suvarna Nikam, SVP – Human Resources at Visionet. "It reinforces our commitment to creating a workplace where our people feel valued, supported, inspired and empowered to grow- while also strengthening the trust our clients place in us as their partner of choice.

Visionet's people-first culture is embedded in its values and reinforced through open communication, inclusive initiatives, and policies that support both professional development and work-life balance. Employees consistently point to leadership accessibility, fairness, and a strong sense of belonging as key drivers of their engagement.

"Our people are at the heart of Visionet's success," said Kamran Ozair, CEO of Visionet. "Being recognized as a Great Place to Work® for the second consecutive year across all our regions is an achievement we are immensely proud of. It reflects our continued commitment to fostering a culture of trust, collaboration, and shared growth- creating meaningful impact for our employees and clients alike."

By continuously listening to its people and evolving with their needs, Visionet remains committed to being a workplace where employees feel inspired to do their best work- today and in the future.

For more information about Visionet's workplace culture and career opportunities, visit Career | Visionet.

