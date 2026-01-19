Visionet earns Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider status

CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionet has successfully completed Microsoft's Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (AEMSP) audit, earning elite status within Microsoft's global partner ecosystem. Fewer than 150 partners worldwide currently hold this status, representing a small, highly vetted group selected from more than 400,000 Microsoft partners globally.

The AEMSP designation recognizes partners with advanced delivery maturity, operational excellence, and the ability to help customers transform and optimize Microsoft cloud solutions. It reflects Visionet's long-term investment in Microsoft technologies and expertise supporting complex Azure environments.

With AEMSP status, customers gain closer alignment with Microsoft's Azure engineering teams, including priority escalations, faster issue resolution, and stronger support for mission-critical workloads.

"Earning AEMSP status is a significant milestone for Visionet," said Kamran Ozair, CEO of Visionet. "It reflects the depth of our Microsoft expertise, the rigor of our delivery practices, and our focus on helping enterprises achieve real business outcomes. As we look ahead to FY26, this recognition positions us well to scale our impact and support customers as they modernize their operations and adopt AI responsibly."

Visionet works with organizations across regulated and high-complexity industries, helping them modernize through cloud, data, AI, and customer experience solutions built on Microsoft technologies. The status further strengthens Visionet's ability to deliver secure, governed, and scalable cloud services that align technology investments with business priorities.

"AEMSP is not just a certification; it's validation of how we design, govern, and operate Azure at enterprise scale, especially as customers accelerate AI adoption," said Kunya Baramy, Business Head, Cloud & AI, Visionet. "Our customers want to operationalize AI responsibly, securely, and at speed. This designation provides Microsoft-backed models, funding, and governance frameworks that reduce risk and accelerate value, while reinforcing our ability to manage complex Azure and AI environments reliably."

Bijo Chacko, Global Cloud Delivery Head at Visionet, highlighted the importance of customer trust in reaching this milestone. "We thank our customers for trusting us with their critical Azure environments. This recognition reflects our strong partnerships and disciplined approach to cloud at scale, focused on reducing risk, boosting resilience, and enabling confident modernization."

As enterprises continue to modernize their technology foundations, Visionet's AEMSP status reinforces its role as a trusted Microsoft partner, delivering practical, human-centered solutions that enable long-term growth. For organizations modernizing on Azure Managed Services, AEMSP signals proven delivery maturity, enterprise-grade security and governance, and faster time-to-value.

