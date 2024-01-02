Visionet Named a Major Player in Supply Chain by the IDC MarketScape

Leading the Way in Integrated Digital Supply Chain Transformation

CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionet Systems, a leading provider of IT consulting and services, has been positioned as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain All Other Ecosystems Services 2023 Vendor Assessment. The report, released by IDC (International Data Corporation) in November 2023, highlights Visionet Systems' role in the global supply chain landscape.

"Visionet Systems proudly orchestrates innovative solutions within the supply chain ecosystem. Our commitment to excellence and digital evolution is unwavering. We understand the critical role technology plays in advancing the supply chain industry, and we remain dedicated to providing cutting-edge services that empower businesses in their resilient digital supply chain journey." said Kamran Ozair, the Chief Executive Officer, Visionet Systems Inc.

As outlined in the IDC report, "Visionet integrates manufacturing, supply chain, and customer solutions to provide end-to-end visibility and orchestration of operations and partner collaboration. With services across digital, data, and cloud, the company supports transformation projects in supply chain."

"Evolving sales dynamics require heightened support from supply chains that serve sales organizations. The line between B2B (wholesale, distribution) and direct-to-consumer is fading, pressuring supply chains for deeper integration and improved visibility. This shift requires intelligent, automated decision-making for cross-department orchestration, crucial for anticipating disruptions and seizing opportunities. Our recognition highlights our unique ability to enable agile supply chain orchestration using Data/AI, Cloud, and Digital technologies, driving business growth and enhancing customer satisfaction." said Rauf Ahmed, Head of Supply Chain Consulting at Visionet Systems.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared.

About Visionet Systems Inc:

Visionet is an engineering-led company driven by innovation. In our journey of 27+ years, we've helped hundreds of clients across various industries to innovate faster, remain relevant, and build better products and services. For more information, visit www.visionet.com

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Visionet Systems Inc.