Visionet Systems Inc. Awarded 'Best in Future of Digital Infrastructure' at IDC Future Enterprise Awards 2023

Visionet Systems Inc.

21 Dec, 2023, 15:46 ET

CRANBURY, N.J., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionet Systems, a global technology and services leader, has bagged the esteemed "Best in Future of Digital Infrastructure" award at the IDC Future Enterprise Awards 2023 for India. This accolade reaffirms Visionet's dedication to innovation and its role as a trailblazer in the digital landscape.

The IDC Future Enterprise Awards recognise outstanding digital transformation contributions, and Visionet's recognition as the Best in Future of Digital Infrastructure reflects the company's commitment to advancing digital capabilities and fostering long-term business transformation.

Innovative Platform

Visionet's digital infrastructure transformation platform signifies a paradigm shift in digital business practices, designed to enhance engagement, promote agility, and establish a robust infrastructure capable of meeting the ever-evolving needs of the digital era.

Long-Term Transformation Catalyst

Visionet's strategic move towards digital infrastructure transformation ensures adaptability in an ever-changing technological environment. At the core is Visionet's platform, driving long-term digital business transformation. This pivotal move not only bolsters but also lays the foundation for sustained transformation.

Exceptional Uptime

Visionet's platform boasts of an impressive 99.9% uptime, showcasing the company's dedication to providing seamless and dependable solutions. This uptime not only demonstrates the reliability of Visionet's platform but also underscores its mission to empower businesses with trusted technology.

"The digital business priorities guiding our overall infrastructure strategy include agility, scalability, security, and innovation. Our platform aligns seamlessly with these priorities, providing the foundation for our digital transformation journey. The Visionet hybrid cloud management platform was tuned to provide the single view dashboard for the architecture components, making hybrid management seamless, thus saving USD 147,468 saving annual costs", said Sandeep Agarwal, CTO and Managing Director, Visionet India

"At Dell Technologies, we are committed to enabling our customers with best-in-the-industry products and solutions to help optimize their operations and deliver a better tomorrow. We are delighted to have partnered with Visionet to provide them with state-of-art private cloud infrastructure and hyperscale architecture that not only optimizes workloads but also embodies resiliency and flexibility." said Venkat Sitaram, Country Head & Senior Director, Enterprise Segment, Dell Technologies India.

About Visionet:

Visionet is an engineering-led company driven by innovation. In our journey of more than 27 years, we've helped over 350 clients across various industries to innovate faster, remain relevant, and build better products and services.

