Visiongain Identifies the Top 100 Companies Developing Connected Aircraft

LONDON, January 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Top 100 Connected Aircraft Companies Ones to Watch in 2019

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



Analysis of Leading Companies for In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity (IFEC) Technologies, Infotainment Systems, Wi-Fi The Internet of Things (IoT), e-Aircraft, In-Cabin Network Hardware, Air-to-Ground & Satellite Communications (SATCOM), Crew Management & Navigation Systems

• Do you need definitive connected aircraft competitive landscape analysis?

• Succinct connected aircraft company profiles?

• Connected aircraft technological insight?

• Clear industry analysis?

Read on to discover how this definitive report can transform your own research and save you time.

The emergence of connected aircraft and increasing R&D spending on the development of fully connected aircraft, has led Visiongain to publish this timely report. The connected aircraft market is expected to flourish in the next few years because of increasing consumer demand for 24/7 connectivity and acceptance of connected aircraft is expected to feed through in the latter part of the decade driving growth to new heights. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.



Report highlights



• Over 100 Tables, Charts, And Graphs



• Analysis Of 100 Key Players In The Connected Aircraft Market

• BAE Systems plc

• Bombardier, Inc.

• Cobham plc

• Curtiss-Wright Corporation

• Eutelsat Communications SA

• Global Eagle Entertainment Inc

• Gogo Inc

• Honeywell International Inc

• Inmarsat plc

• Intelsat

• Iridium Communications Inc

• Kontron AG

• Lufthansa Systems

• Panasonic Corporation

• Rockwell Collins Inc

• SITA OnAir

• Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

• Thales SA

• ViaSat Inc

• Zodiac Aerospace SA

Plus analysis of 80 other companies involved in connected aircraft

Company Profiles Include The Following

• Connected Aircraft Overview

• Recent Developments

• Products and Service Offerings

• Partnerships and Ventures

• Future Outlook

Key Questions Answered

• What does the future hold for the connected aircraft industry?

• Where should you target your business strategy?

• Which applications should you focus upon?

• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?

• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

• Which company is likely to success and why?

• What business models should you adopt?

• What industry trends should you be aware of?

Target Audience

• Leading aircraft OEMs

• Connected aircraft specialists

• Avionics specialists

• Systems integrators

• Telecommunications vendors

• Component suppliers

• Electronics companies

• Aerospace contractors

• Software developers

• Technologists

• R&D staff

• Consultants

• Analysts

• CEO's

• CIO's

• COO's

• Business development managers

• Investors

• Governments

• Agencies

• Industry organisations

• Banks

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/top-100-connected-aircraft-companies-ones-to-watch-in-2019/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

AAR OEM Aftermarket Solutions

Accenture

Adient Aerospace,

Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus Group DAC and Aer Lingus Ltd.

Aero Precision Holdings LP,

Aeroflex

Aeroflot

AIMS International Ltd.

Air Mauritius Limited

Airbox Aerospace Limited

Airbus

Airbus S.A.S.

Airbus SE

Aireon

Airservices Australia

Alcatel Lucent

Alipay

All Nippon Airways

Ametek Inc.

AMETEK PDS

Apple

AT&T

ATR

Austrian Airlines

Avalex Technologies

Aviolinx

Avitek

Azimuth Security

B/E Aerospace

BAE Systems plc

Becker Avionics

Beijing Capital Airlines Co., Ltd.

Beijing Shareco Technologies Co., Ltd. (Shareco Technologies)

Berkshire Hathaway

Bizav

Blue One Management SA/NV

Bluebox Avionics Limited

Boeing

Boeing Commercial Aviation Services

Bombardier Inc.

British Airways

CAMP Systems Inc.

Cargolux Airlines

Cessna

China Telecom Group Satellite Communications Co., Ltd.

Clay Lacy Aviation

Cobham plc

COMAC

Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd.

CommutAir

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

DAC International, Inc.

Dassault Aviation SA

Deutsche Telekom AG

digEcor Pty Ltd.

Dynon Avionics

Dysonics Inc.

EAD Aerospace

EchoStar Corporation (Hughes)

Embention

Embraer

Embraer Aircraft Maintenance Services (EAMS)

Emirates

Empire Aviation Group (EAG).

Esterline Technologies Corporation

Ethiopian Airlines Group

Etihad Airways

Eutelsat Communications SA

Exelis

FADEC Alliance

FADEC International

Fan Air Ltd.

FDS Avionics Corporation

Flight Display Systems

Flightman

Fokker

Fujitsu Ltd.

Galaxy Aerospace Company LP

Garmin Ltd.

GE Aviation

General Dynamic Corporation

General Electric (GE)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd

Global Eagle Entertainment (GEE) Inc.

Gogo Business Aviation

Gogo, Inc.

Google

Grand China Aviation Technik (GCAT)

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

HAECO Group

Hainan Airlines

Harris Corporation

Havelsan, Inc

Hawaiian Airlines

Hawker Beechcraft

HNA Group

HNA Technic

Honeywell Aerospace

Honeywell International, Inc.

Hughes Network Systems, LLC

IAG

Iberia

IBM

Icelandair

Inadvia

Inflight Dublin

Inmarsat plc

Intelsat S.A.

International Airlines Group (IAG)

Intertrust Technologies Corporation.

Iridium Communications Inc.

Jeppesen

Jet Aviation

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

KLX Inc.

Kontron AG

Korean Aerospace Industries Ltd. (KAI)

Kymeta

Kymeta Corporation

L3 Commercial Aviation

L3 Technologies

LATAM Airlines Group S.A

Lehmann Aviation

Leonardo S.p.A.

Linchpin Labs

Lufthansa Systems

LYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

MAVTech Srl

Meggitt PLC

Microsoft

Millenium Space Systems

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Moog Inc.

navAero

Navblue

Navicom Aviation

Navtech

NetJets Europe

NetJets Inc.

Nomad Global Communications Systems (GCS)

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

One Web Ltd

Panasonic Avionics

Panasonic Corporation

Panasonic North America Corporation

Park Air Systems

PDC Aviation

Philippines Airlines

Qatar Airways

QEST

Quantenelektronische Systeme GmbH ("QEST")

Quest Aircraft

Raytheon Company

Rockwell Collins Inc.

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

Rohde and Schwarz

Rolls-Royce

Royal Jordanian Airlines

RSL Electronics Inc.

S&T Group

Sabena Technics

Sabre Airline Solutions

Safran

Safran Electronics & Defense

Safran Morpho

Samsung

Satcom Direct, Inc.

SES S.A.

Shareco

SIA Engineering Company Ltd (SIAEC)

Singapore Airlines Limited.

Singtel

SITA Group

SITA OnAir

Sky Prime Aviation Services

SKYTRAC

Smiths Group plc

Spafax

Stellar Entertainment

Tait Communications

Tata Advanced Systems,

Teledyne Controls

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Textron

Textron Aviation

Thales SA

The Boeing Company.

Thinkom Solutions Inc.

Thomas Cook Group

T-Mobile USA, Inc.

Tracense Systems

Ultra Electronics

United Express

United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

Universal Avionics Systems Corporation

UTC Aerospace Systems (UTAS)

ViaSat, Inc.

Virgin Atlantic

Vistara

Vueling

Weco Aerospace Systems

ZAMAR AG

ZINIO

Zodiac Aerospace SA

Zodiac Data Systems (ZDS)



Airports mentioned

Amman International Airport

Amsterdam Airport

Atlanta Airport

Bankstown Airport

Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK)

Boston Airport

Chennai Airport

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL)

Detroit Airport

Düsseldorf Airport

Hong Kong International Airport

John F. Kennedy International Airport

King Hussein International Airport

London City Airport

London-Heathrow Airport

Los Angeles Airport

Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport

Munich Airport

Muscat International Airport

New York-JFK Airport

New York-LaGuardia Airport

Ninoy Aquino International Airport

Palma de Mallorca Airport

Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport

Queen Alia International Airport

Salt Lake City Airport

Seattle Airport

Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport

Tokyo-Narita Airport

Vienna Airport

Zürich Airport



Organisations mentioned

American Institute of Physics

APEX

Army Research Laboratory

Binghamton University, NY

CANSO

Department of Computer Science at Texas Tech University

EASA

IATA

ICAO

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Loughborough University, UK

NASA

National Energy Technology Lab or the US Department of Energy

National Science Foundation

Northwestern University Center for Quantum Devices

Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) Biometrics Laboratory in Gjøvik, Norway

Open Information Security Foundation (OISF)

Oregon State University

Skytrax

Syracuse University

Texas Tech University, US

Thomas J. Watson School of Engineering and Applied Science at Binghamton University

U.S. Department of Homeland Security

U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

U.S. Department of Energy

U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

U.S. Federal Communication Commission (FCC)

University of Alabama-Birmingham

University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences

University of Southern Denmark

University of Washington

Wolfson School of Mechanical, Electrical & Manufacturing Engineering, Loughborough University

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

SOURCE Visiongain