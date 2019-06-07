Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the $37.4bn Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market

LONDON, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecast & Outlook by Technology (Parabolic Trough (PT), Linear Fresnel Reflector (FR), Power Tower (PWT) and Solar Dish (SD)) & by Country Plus Analysis of Leading Companies Developing Renewable Technologies

Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) uses lenses to concentrate large area of sunlight into a small area to produce steam and heat to generate electricity. Large CSP plants consist of heat storage systems to generate electricity at night or under a cloudy sky. The four major CSP technologies comprises of parabolic trough, linear fresnel reflector, power tower and solar dish. The CSP technology has an ability to store energy so as to provide electricity as and when required and thus helps reduce the development cost of new power plants. This can be beneficial to meet future demand for electricity. Despite this, the technology is not yet widely deployed leading to a global cumulative installation of only about 6 GW as recorded in 2018.

In addition, the supportive government policies and attractive incentives and tax exemptions are the prime factor propelling the demand of CSP globally. However, factors like high initial cost and increasing adoption of other renewable technologies such as wind energy, solar PV, etc. may hamper the growth of the CSP market. Spain accounts for the largest market share for the CSP market, accounting to the favourable geographic condition and growing demand of sustainable energy over fossil fuel.

Visiongain calculates that the concentrated solar power (CSP) market will reach $37.3bn in 2019. The parabolic trough segment dominates the concentrated solar power (CSP) market during the forecast period. The overall revenue of the CSP market will increase during the analysis period between 2019 and 2029. This latest in-depth report on the global CSP market describes trends in the market both quantitatively and qualitatively. In recent years, the global CSP market has recorded to have a growing market share owing to the supportive government policies and incentives to promote clean energy across the globe.

Global Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market Outlook And Analysis From 2019-2029

Global Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market By Technology Projections Analysis And Potential From 2019-2029

• Parabolic Trough (PT) CSP Forecast 2019-2029

• Linear Fresnel Reflector (FR) CSP Forecast 2019-2029

• Power Tower (PWT) CSP Forecast 2019-2029

• Solar Dish (SD) CSP Forecast 2019-2029

Regional Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Forecasts From 2019-2029

• US CSP Forecast 2019-2029

• Spain CSP Forecast 2019-2029

• India CSP Forecast 2019-2029

• China CSP Forecast 2019-2029

• South Africa CSP Forecast 2019-2029

• Morocco CSP Forecast 2019-2029

• UAE CSP Forecast 2019-2029

• Algeria CSP Forecast 2019-2029

• Egypt CSP Forecast 2019-2029

• Australia CSP Forecast 2019-2029

• Iran CSP Forecast 2019-2029

• Oman CSP Forecast 2019-2029

• Italy CSP Forecast 2019-2029

• Israel CSP Forecast 2019-2029

• Thailand CSP Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of World CSP Forecast 2019-2029

The report Forecasts and Analyses the Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market by Nation from 2018-2028

