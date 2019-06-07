Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the $37.4bn Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market
Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market Report 2019-2029
Jun 07, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecast & Outlook by Technology (Parabolic Trough (PT), Linear Fresnel Reflector (FR), Power Tower (PWT) and Solar Dish (SD)) & by Country Plus Analysis of Leading Companies Developing Renewable Technologies
• Do you need definitive CSP market data?
• Succinct CSP market analysis?
• Sectoral insights?
• Clear competitor analysis?
• Actionable business recommendations?
Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) uses lenses to concentrate large area of sunlight into a small area to produce steam and heat to generate electricity. Large CSP plants consist of heat storage systems to generate electricity at night or under a cloudy sky. The four major CSP technologies comprises of parabolic trough, linear fresnel reflector, power tower and solar dish. The CSP technology has an ability to store energy so as to provide electricity as and when required and thus helps reduce the development cost of new power plants. This can be beneficial to meet future demand for electricity. Despite this, the technology is not yet widely deployed leading to a global cumulative installation of only about 6 GW as recorded in 2018.
In addition, the supportive government policies and attractive incentives and tax exemptions are the prime factor propelling the demand of CSP globally. However, factors like high initial cost and increasing adoption of other renewable technologies such as wind energy, solar PV, etc. may hamper the growth of the CSP market. Spain accounts for the largest market share for the CSP market, accounting to the favourable geographic condition and growing demand of sustainable energy over fossil fuel.
Visiongain calculates that the concentrated solar power (CSP) market will reach $37.3bn in 2019. The parabolic trough segment dominates the concentrated solar power (CSP) market during the forecast period. The overall revenue of the CSP market will increase during the analysis period between 2019 and 2029. This latest in-depth report on the global CSP market describes trends in the market both quantitatively and qualitatively. In recent years, the global CSP market has recorded to have a growing market share owing to the supportive government policies and incentives to promote clean energy across the globe.
To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/concentrated-solar-power-csp-market-report-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div
Report highlights
145 quantitative tables, charts, and graphs
Analysis of Key Players in Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market
• Abengoa Solar S.A.
• BrightSource Energy Inc
• eSolar Inc.
• Acciona S.A
• SolarReserve LLC
• SCHOTT Solar AG
• TSK Flagsol Engineering GmbH
• GDF SUEZ/Engie
• Nextera Energy, Inc.
• ACS GROUP
• FCC Recycling (UK) Ltd
• ACWA Power
• Lointek
Global Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market Outlook And Analysis From 2019-2029
Global Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market By Technology Projections Analysis And Potential From 2019-2029
• Parabolic Trough (PT) CSP Forecast 2019-2029
• Linear Fresnel Reflector (FR) CSP Forecast 2019-2029
• Power Tower (PWT) CSP Forecast 2019-2029
• Solar Dish (SD) CSP Forecast 2019-2029
Regional Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Forecasts From 2019-2029
• US CSP Forecast 2019-2029
• Spain CSP Forecast 2019-2029
• India CSP Forecast 2019-2029
• China CSP Forecast 2019-2029
• South Africa CSP Forecast 2019-2029
• Morocco CSP Forecast 2019-2029
• UAE CSP Forecast 2019-2029
• Algeria CSP Forecast 2019-2029
• Egypt CSP Forecast 2019-2029
• Australia CSP Forecast 2019-2029
• Iran CSP Forecast 2019-2029
• Oman CSP Forecast 2019-2029
• Italy CSP Forecast 2019-2029
• Israel CSP Forecast 2019-2029
• Thailand CSP Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of World CSP Forecast 2019-2029
The report Forecasts and Analyses the Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market by Nation from 2018-2028
Key questions answered
• How is the Concentrated Solar Power market evolving?
• What is driving and restraining Concentrated Solar Power dynamics?
• How will each Concentrated Solar Power submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much sales will these submarkets account for in 2029?
• How will market shares of each Concentrated Solar Power submarket develop from 2019-2029?
• Which individual technologies will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?
• Which Concentrated Solar Power submarket will be the main driver of the overall market from 2019-2029?
• How will political and regulatory factors influence national Concentrated Solar Power markets and submarkets?
• How will market shares of the national markets change by 2029 and which nation will lead the market in 2029?
• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
• How will the sector evolve as alliances form during the period between 2019 and 2029?
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/concentrated-solar-power-csp-market-report-2019-2029/
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
Abengoa Solar S.A
Abhijeet Projects Ltd.
Acciona Energia
Acciona S.A.
AccionaEnergia
ACS Group
ACWA
African Development Bank (AfDB)
Alstom
AREVA Solar
Aries
Asian Development Bank (ADB)
Aurum Renewable Energy
BrightSource Energy LLC
Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE).
Carbon Reduction Ventures
Cargo Power & Infrastructure
Chevron Technology
China Datang Corporation
China Datang Group
China Guangdong Nuclear Power Group
China Huaneng Group
China Power Investments Corporation
Climate Investment Funds (CIF)
Corporate Ispat Alloys Ltd
Lanco Infratech
Cimar
CNIM
CS Energy
Engie
Entegra Limited
eSolar, Inc
European Development Bank
Export-Import Bank of China
FCC Recycling (UK)
Ferrostaal
French Development Bank
GDF Suez
General Electric
Grupo Ortiz
Hanas New Energy Group
Himin Solar
Huludao Ruixinda Industry Co.,
Hyspan.
Iberdrola
Ilangalethu Solar Power
Industrial Development Corporation
Infrastructure Private Limited.
Italcementi Group
KaXu Community Trust
KfW Bankengruppe
KVK Energy
Lanco Solar Energy
Magtel
Megha Engineering & Infrastructure
Mitsubishi Corporation
NextEra Energy Resources, LLC
NOY Infrastructure & Energy Investment Fund
NP Power,
PG&E.
Pratt & Whitney Rocketdyne
Public Investment Corporation
RATCH Australia Corporation Limited
Rhein E
Rio Glass
RWE
SCHOTT Solar AG
SENER
Shanghai Electric
Shriram EPC Ltd
Siemens
SkyFuel
Solafrica
Solar Energy Generating Station (SEGS)
Solar Millenium
Solar Power Group
SolarReserve
Solastor
Solutia
Southern California Edison (SCE)
Sustainable Power Partners
SWM
TaiQing
Tianwei New Energy Holding
TSK Flagsol Engineering GmbH
TSK Group
Tucson Electric Power
Wizard Power
World Bank Clean Technology Fund
World Bank Group
Zhejiang SUPCON Solar Energy Technology
Organisations mentioned
Arizona Corporation Commission
Assets Supervision & Administration Commission (SASAC
Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA)
Australian National University.
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)
Moroccan Solar Energy Agency (MASEN).
National Energy Administration
National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water (ONE).
National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL)
U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)
US Department of Energy
US-China Economic and Cultural Development Alliance (US-China ECDA)
South Africa Department of Energy
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
Related reports:
Top 20 Solar Power Companies 2017
Emerging Technologies in Solar Power Market Report 2017-2027
Ultra-Thin Solar Cells Market Report 2019-2029
Grid-Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market Report 2018-2028
Next Generation Energy Storage Technologies (EST) Market Forecast 2018-2028
Top 20 Wind Power Companies Report 2018
Hydropower Market Report 2018-2028
Energy Storage Technologies (EST) Yearbook 2016-2026
SOURCE Visiongain
Share this article