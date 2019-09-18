Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the $7.5bn Sensors for the IoT Market
Sensors for the IoT Market Report 2019-2029
Sep 18, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Network Technology (Wired and Wireless), by Application (Consumer, Commercial, and Industrial) and by Sensor Type (Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Humidity Sensors, Flow Sensors, Accelerometers, Magnetometers, Gyroscopes, Image Sensors, Touch Sensors, Proximity Sensors, Acoustic Sensors, Motion Sensors, Occupancy Sensors, Co2 Sensors and Others) PLUS Regional and Leading National Market Analysis and Profiles Leading Companies Developing the Technology
The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Sensors for the IoT market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $7,520 million in 2019.
Sensors for the IoT Market Outlook
The sensors used in smart applications, which require connectivity, real-time analytics and common connecting platform for collecting and analysing data are considered in sensors for the IoT market. It is a computing concept where every physical object is connected to the internet, and all such objects can communicate with each other. The base year used for this study is 2018, and the forecast period is between 2019 and 2029. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market on the basis of sensor type, network technology, application, and geography. The growth of the global Sensors for IoT market is fuelled by factors, such as rapid adoption of IoT across several applications, authentication provided by the security vendors, growing demand of application integrators and the evolving nature of businesses followed by cost control/reduction strategies.
How This Report Will Benefit You
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in the internet of things sector. Visiongain's new study tells you and tells you NOW.
The 161-page report provides clear, research-based insight into the Sensors for the IoT market, including 168 in-depth tables, charts and graphs. It reveals the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
By ordering and reading our brand-new report today, you will be better informed and ready to act.
To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/sensors-for-the-iot-market-report-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div
Report Scope
• Explains how the Sensors for the IoT Market is evolving
• Global Sensors for the IoT market forecasts from 2019-2029
• Regional and National Sensors for IoT market forecasts from 2019-2029 covering:
– Asia Pacific Sensors for the IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029
– China Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Japan Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Singapore Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029
– India Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Australia Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Rest of Asia Pacific Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029
– North America Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029
– USA Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Canada Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029
– ROW Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Middle East Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Latin America Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Africa Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Europe Sensors for the IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029
– France Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029
– UK Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Germany Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Italy Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Rest of Europe Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Sensors for the IoT Market forecasts from 2019-2029 by Application
– Consumer Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Commercial Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Industrial Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Sensors for the IoT market forecasts from 2019-2029 by Sensor Type
– Temperature Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Pressure Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Humidity Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Flow Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Accelerometer Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Magnetometers Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Gyroscopes Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Image Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Touch Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Proximity Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Acoustic Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Motion Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Occupancy Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029
– CO2 Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Others IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Sensors for the IoT market forecasts from 2019-2029 by Network Technology
– Wireless Network Technology Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Wired Network Technology Sensors for IoT Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Profiles of the Leading 10 Companies including an Overview, Financials and Key Developments
– Analog Devices, Inc.
– Broadcom Inc.
– Infineon Technologies
– NXP Semiconductors
– Omron Corporation.
– Robert Bosch GmbH
– STMicroelectronics N.V.
– TDK Corporation
– TE Connectivity
– Texas Instruments
• Analysis of game-changing technological trends being employed by the leading players and how these will shape the Sensors for IoT industry.
• Who are the leading Sensors for IoT players, and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
• Value and Supply chain analysis of the Sensors for the IoT market
• Market conclusions & recommendations.
How will you benefit from this report?
• This report will keep your knowledge base up to speed. Don't get left behind
• This report will reinforce strategic decision-making based upon definitive and reliable market data
• You will learn how to exploit new technological trends
• You will be able to realise your company's full potential within the market
• You will better understand the competitive landscape and identify potential new business opportunities & partnerships
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/sensors-for-the-iot-market-report-2019-2029/
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
Akustica
Amazon
Analog Devices, Inc.
Antmicro
Arkessa
Arm Holdings PLC
AWS
Axiros
BOSH
Broadcom, Inc.
Cepella
China Mobile
China Mobile IoT Company Limited
Chirp Microsystems, Inc.
Cisco Systems G.K.
Consumer Physics, Inc.
Cradlepoint
Delphi
Digi
Doxper
Emnify
Freescale
Google
Honeywell
ICsense
Infenion
Infineon Technologies AG
Innogration Technologies
Invensense, Inc
IOT Pot
Jasper
Jasper
KDDI
Knowles
Konux Inc.
Mediaset
Micron
Microsoft
NEC Europe
NEC Iberica
NTT DoCoMo
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
Omron Corporation
OV
Redbend
Robert Bosch GmbH
ROHM
SeeHow
Sensirion AG
Shinyei
Sixnet
Smartthings, Inc.
SNAP Sensor SA
SoftBank
Sony
STM
TDK Corporation
TDK-Micronas GmbH
TE Connectivity
Texas Instruments
ThingsCloud
Uncanny Vision
Velankani Electronics Pvt Ltd
Vodafone
Wyless
Xaptum
Yaler
Yeelink
List of Other Companies Mentioned in this Report
Government of India
National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)
The University of Cambridge
UK Government
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
Related reports:
Internet of Things (IoT) Market Report 2018-2028
Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Report 2019-2029
Wearable Technology Market 2018-2028
Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Report 2018-2028
Top 100 Cyber Security Companies: Ones to Watch in 2018
SOURCE Visiongain
Share this article