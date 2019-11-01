Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the $7.9bn Building Integrated Photovoltaic Solar Power Market

LONDON, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Application (Portable, Distributed Power Generation, Utility Scale Power), by Building Type (Commercial Building, Healthcare Organization, Education Institution, Others) Plus Profiles of Leading Countries and Companies in the Sector

This market is expected to grow at a faster pace, owing to supportive government policies and attractive incentives and tax exemptions are the prime factors propelling the demand of BIPV globally. However, factors such as high initial cost and increasing adoption of other renewable technologies such as wind energy, solar PV, etc. may hamper the growth of the BIPV market. Spain accounts for the largest market share for the BIPV market, due to the favorable geographic condition and growing demand of sustainable energy over fossil fuel.

Visiongain calculates that the building integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) market will reach $7.9bn in 2019. Furthermore, the period 2019-2029 will see a significant growth in the adoption of Building integrated photovoltaic (BIPV).

Report highlights

106 quantitative tables, charts, and graphs

Analysis of Key Players in Building integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) Market

• SunPower

• Alta Devices

• Enecoms.r.l

• Flisom AG

• Global Solar Energy

• PowerFilm Solar Inc

• Solbian Energie Alternative

• Sunflare

• Shenzhen Sungold Solar

• SoloPower Systems

Global Building integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) Market Outlook and Analysis From 2019-2029

Global Building integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) Market by Submarket Projections Analysis and Potential From 2019-2029:

• Application

– Portable

– Distributed Power Generation

– Utility Scale Power

• Building Type

– Commercial Building

– Healthcare Organization

– Education Institution

– Other

Regional Building integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) Forecasts From 2019-2029

• US BIPV Forecast 2019-2029

• Canada BIPV Forecast 2019-2029

• Mexico BIPV Forecast 2019-2029

• Germany BIPV Forecast 2019-2029

• UK BIPV Forecast 2019-2029

• France BIPV Forecast 2019-2029

• Italy BIPV Forecast 2019-2029

• Spain BIPV Forecast 2019-2029

• Other European Countries BIPV Forecast 2019-2029

• China BIPV Forecast 2019-2029

• India BIPV Forecast 2019-2029

• Japan BIPV Forecast 2019-2029

• Australia BIPV Forecast 2019-2029

• South Korea BIPV Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of APAC BIPV Forecast 2019-2029

• Argentina BIPV Forecast 2019-2029

• Saudi Arabia BIPV Forecast 2019-2029

• Brazil BIPV Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of the World BIPV Forecast 2019-2029

Companies covered in the report include:

