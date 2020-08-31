Visiongain publishes Antibacterial Drugs Market 2020-2030 report
Forecasts by Type (Cephalosporins (Rocephin, Sulperazon, Ceftin/Zinnat, Meiact, Flomox, Teflaro, Zeftera, Ceftolozane-tazobactam, Ceftazidime-Avibactam, Others), Penicillins (Generic amoxicillin, Augmentin, Zosyn/Tazocin, Unasyn, Generic Amoxicllin-clavulanic Acid, Amoxil, Others), Fluoroquinolones (Avelox, Cravit, Vigamox, Ciprodex, Cipro/Cirpobay, Geninax, Baxdela, Others), Macrolides (Biaxin/Clarith, Zithromax, Dalacin, Dificid, Solithromycin, Others), by Carbapenems (Invanz, Merrem/Meropen, Primaxin, Doribax, Others), Others (Zyvox, Cubicin, Tygacil, TOBI/TIP, Solodyn, Vibativ, Sirturo, Tedizolid, Oritavancin, Dalbavancin, Nemonoxacin, Surotomycin)), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies, E-Commerce), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) and Analysis of Leading Drug Discovery Outsourcing Companies. PLUS, COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios
Aug 31, 2020, 04:00 ET
LONDON, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Antibacterial Drugs– our new study reveals trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues
Where is the Antibacterial Drugs market heading? If you are involved in this sector you must read this newly updated report. Visiongain's report shows you the potential revenues streams to 2030, assessing data, trends, opportunities and business prospects there.
Discover how to stay ahead
Our 391 page report provides 231 Tables and 285 Figures. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing Antibacterial Drugs Market. See how to exploit the opportunities.
Forecasts to 2030 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects
• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2030, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.
• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.
• Discover qualitative analyses (including market drivers, restraints/challenges, opportunities, PEST, SWOT, and Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis), company profiles (financials 2015 to 2020, products, recent developments.
This Visiongain report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry. Access this report today.
To access the data contained in this document please email [email protected]
To request sample pages from this report please email [email protected] or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/antibacterial-drugs-market-2020/#download_sampe_div
Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets
Global Antibacterial Drugs Market Segmentation
By Type
• Cephalosporins
• Penicillins
• Fluoroquinolones
• Macrolides
• Carbapenems
• Others
By Cephalosporins
• Rocephin
• Sulperazon
• Ceftin/Zinnat
• Meiact
• Flomox
• Teflaro
• Zeftera
• Ceftolozane-tazobactam
• Ceftazidime-Avibactam
By Penicillins
• Generic Amoxicillin
• Augmentin
• Zosyn/Tazocin
• Unasyn
• Generic amoxicllin-clavulanic acid
• Amoxil
• Others
By Fluoroquinolones
• Avelox
• Cravit
• Vigamox
• Ciprodex
• Cipro/Cirpobay
• Geninax
• Baxdela
• Others
By Macrolides
• Biaxin/Clarith
• Zithromax
• Dalacin
• Dificid
• Solithromycin
• Others
By Carbapenems
• Invanz
• Merrem/Meropen
• Primaxin
• Doribax
• Others
By Other Sectors
• Zyvox
• Cubicin
• Tygacil
• TOBI/TIP
• Solodyn
• Vibativ
• Sirturo
• Tedizolid
• Oritavancin
• Dalbavancin
• Nemonoxacin
• Surotomycin
• Others
By Distribution Channel
• Hospital Pharmacies
• Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies
In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 18 leading national markets:
North America
• U.S.
• Canada
Europe
• Germany
• UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Russia
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• Australia
• South Korea
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Argentina
• Rest of LATAM
Middle East and Africa
• GCC
• South Africa
• Rest of MEA
The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading 15 companies in the Antibacterial Drugs Market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.
Leading 15 companies and the potential for market growth
Overall world revenue for Antibacterial Drugs Market will surpass US$xx million in 2020, our work calculates. We predict a growth rate of over xx% from 2020 to 2030.
Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.
How the Antibacterial Drugs Market report helps you
In summary, our 391 pages report provides you with the following knowledge:
• Revenue forecasts to 2030 for Antibacterial Drugs Market, with forecasts for Intranasal Antihistamines, Intranasal Corticosteroids, Oral Antihistamines, Immunotherapy and Vaccines, Others, each forecasted at a global and regional level– discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues
• Revenue forecasts to 2030 for 5 regional and 18 key national markets – See forecasts for the Antibacterial Drugs market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and MEA. Also, the report provides forecasts for all the major economies such as U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, GCC, and South Africa
• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co. Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, BioVersys AG, Allecra Therapeutics GmbH, Adenium Biotech ApS, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Allergan, Melinta Therapeutics, SHIONOGI Co., Ltd., and DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED involved in the Antibacterial Drugs Market.
Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.
To request a report overview of this report please email [email protected] or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/antibacterial-drugs-market-2020/
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email [email protected] to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
AbbVie Inc.
Achaogen
Adenium Biotech ApS
Alaxia Pharma
Allecra Therapeutics
Allergan, Actelion
AstraZeneca PLC
Bayer AG
Biocidium Biopharmaceuticals
BioVersys AG
Bugworks
Cadila Healthcare
Cellceutix Corporation
Cempra
ContraFect
DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED
DebioPharm
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
Eli Lilly and Company
Evotec Pharmaceuticals
EYDO Pharma
Galapagos
GlaxoSmithKline PLC
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
Kyorin Pharmaceutical
Lupin
Macleod Pharmaceuticals
Meiji Seika Pharma
Melinta Therapeutics
Merck KGaA
MerLion Pharmaceuticals
MGB-Biopharma
MicuRx Pharmaceuticals
Nabriva Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics
Northern Antibiotics
Novartis AG
Ostuka
Paratek Pharmaceuticals
Pfizer Inc.
Phico Therapeutics
Redx Pharma
Savara Pharmaceuticals
SHIONOGI Co., Ltd.
Summit Therapeutics
The Medicines Company
Theravance Biopharma
Torrent Pharmaceuticals
TTY Biopharma
Unichem Laboratories
Wockhardt
Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Organizations Mentioned in the Report
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
European Medicines Agency (EMA)
Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
International Society of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy
National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
National Institutes of Health (NIH)
World Health Organization (WHO)
To see a report overview please e-mail [email protected]
RELATED REPORTS:
Antibiotics Market Report 2019-2029
Antibiotic Resistance Market Report 2019-2029
Generic Drugs Market Report 2020-2030
Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Market Report 2020-2030
Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market Forecast 2020-2030
Dermatological Drugs Market Forecast 2020-2030
Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market Forecast 2020-2030
Migraine Drugs Market Analysis Report 2020-2030
Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Drugs Report 2020-2030
Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Report 2020-2030
SOURCE Visiongain