Visiongain publishes Antibacterial Drugs Market 2020-2030 report

Global Antibacterial Drugs Market Segmentation

By Type

• Cephalosporins

• Penicillins

• Fluoroquinolones

• Macrolides

• Carbapenems

• Others

By Cephalosporins

• Rocephin

• Sulperazon

• Ceftin/Zinnat

• Meiact

• Flomox

• Teflaro

• Zeftera

• Ceftolozane-tazobactam

• Ceftazidime-Avibactam

By Penicillins

• Generic Amoxicillin

• Augmentin

• Zosyn/Tazocin

• Unasyn

• Generic amoxicllin-clavulanic acid

• Amoxil

• Others

By Fluoroquinolones

• Avelox

• Cravit

• Vigamox

• Ciprodex

• Cipro/Cirpobay

• Geninax

• Baxdela

• Others

By Macrolides

• Biaxin/Clarith

• Zithromax

• Dalacin

• Dificid

• Solithromycin

• Others

By Carbapenems

• Invanz

• Merrem/Meropen

• Primaxin

• Doribax

• Others

By Other Sectors

• Zyvox

• Cubicin

• Tygacil

• TOBI/TIP

• Solodyn

• Vibativ

• Sirturo

• Tedizolid

• Oritavancin

• Dalbavancin

• Nemonoxacin

• Surotomycin

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 18 leading national markets:

North America

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa

• GCC

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading 15 companies in the Antibacterial Drugs Market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.

Companies covered in the report include:

AbbVie Inc.

Achaogen

Adenium Biotech ApS

Alaxia Pharma

Allecra Therapeutics

Allergan, Actelion

AstraZeneca PLC

Bayer AG

Biocidium Biopharmaceuticals

BioVersys AG

Bugworks

Cadila Healthcare

Cellceutix Corporation

Cempra

ContraFect

DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED

DebioPharm

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Eli Lilly and Company

Evotec Pharmaceuticals

EYDO Pharma

Galapagos

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Kyorin Pharmaceutical

Lupin

Macleod Pharmaceuticals

Meiji Seika Pharma

Melinta Therapeutics

Merck KGaA

MerLion Pharmaceuticals

MGB-Biopharma

MicuRx Pharmaceuticals

Nabriva Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics

Northern Antibiotics

Novartis AG

Ostuka

Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer Inc.

Phico Therapeutics

Redx Pharma

Savara Pharmaceuticals

SHIONOGI Co., Ltd.

Summit Therapeutics

The Medicines Company

Theravance Biopharma

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

TTY Biopharma

Unichem Laboratories

Wockhardt

Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Organizations Mentioned in the Report

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

European Medicines Agency (EMA)

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

International Society of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy

National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)

National Institutes of Health (NIH)

World Health Organization (WHO)

