Visiongain publishes Asthma & COPD Therapies Market 2020-2030 report

LONDON, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Treatment (Bronchodilator Monotherapy (Anticholinergics (Spiriva, Atrovent, Eklira, Others), SABA (Ventolin, ProAir, Proventil, Xoponex, Others), LABA (Foradil, Arcapta/Onbrez, Brovana, Serevent, Others)), (Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (Corticosteroids (Pulmicort, Flixotide, QVAR, Asmanex, Others), Anti-Leukotrienes (Singulair, Others), Monoclonal Antibodies (Xolair, Cinqair, Nucala, Benralizumab, Lebrikizumab, Dupilumab)), Others, (Combination Drugs (Advair, Symbicort, Combivent, Dulera, Relvar/Breo, Others)), by Route of Administration (Oral, Inhaled, Others), by Point of Sale/Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Scenarios and Profiles of Leading Asthma & COPD Companies

By Treatment:

• Bronchodilator Monotherapy

– Anticholinergics: Spiriva, Atrovent, Eklira, Others

– SABA: Ventolin, ProAir, Proventil, Xoponex, Others

– LABA: Foradil, Arcapta/Onbrez, Brovana, Serevent, Others

• Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

– Corticosteroids: Pulmicort, Flixotide, QVAR, Asmanex, Others

– Anti-Leukotrienes: Singulair, Others

– Monoclonal Antibodies: Xolair, Cinqair, Nucala, Benralizumab, Lebrikizumab, Dupilumab

– Others

• Combination Drugs

– Advair

– Symbicort

– Combivent

– Dulera

– Relvar/Breo

– Others

By Route of Administration:

• Oral

• Inhaled

• Others

By Point of Sale/Distribution Channel:

• Retail pharmacies

• Hospital pharmacies

• Others

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 10 leading national markets:

By Region:

• North America

– U.S.

– Canada

• Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Rest of APAC

• Rest of the World

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the COPD and asthma therapeutics Market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.

There will be growth in both established and in developing countries. Our analyses show that the both developed and developing markets, U.S., Germany, UK and Japan, China in particular, will continue to achieve high revenue growth to 2030.

Companies covered in the report include:

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim

Cipla

F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck

Mundipharma

Novartis

Pulmatrix

Respiratorius AB

Teva

TFF PHARMACEUTICALS, INC

List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report

American Lung Association

Asthma & Bronchitis Association of India

Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America

Asthma Society of India

Asthma.com

European Federation of Allergy and Airway Diseases

European Federation of Allergy and Airways Diseases

European Lung Foundation

European Respiratory Society

European Respiratory Society

National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology

The Asthma UK and British Lung Foundation Partnership

World Health Organization

