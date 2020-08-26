Visiongain publishes Automation in Biopharma Industry 2020-2030 report
Forecasts by Application (Clinical Stage and Drug Discovery Stage) and by Technologies (Automation Technology (DCS, SCADA, PLC, MES, HMI, APC, ERP, LIMS, CRM, CAPA) and Digital Technology (IoT, AI, Digital Twin, AR & VR, Predictive Analytics, Cloud Computing). Plus, Leading Companies Analysis
LONDON, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The automation in biopharma industry market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period.
Report Scope
• Global automation in biopharma market forecasts from 2020-2030
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast to 2030 for the global automation in biopharma market by applications & leading technology type:
• By Application:
• Global automation and digital market in biopharmaceutical industry in clinical stage
• Global automation and digital market in biopharmaceutical industry in drug discovery stage
• By Technology:
• Automation Technology
• DCS
• SCADA
• PLC
• MES
• HMI
• APC
• ERP
• LIMS
• CRM
• CAPA
• Digitization Technology
• IoT
• AI
• Digital Twin
• AR & VR
• Predictive Analytics
• Cloud Computing
This report discusses the market trends and developments of each submarket.
• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the automation in biopharma market:
• PerkinElmer
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
• Sartorius
• Siemens
• Rockwell Automation
• & Other Companies
Companies covered in the report include:
Abilify MyCite
Alphabet
Amgen
Arctoris Ltd
Arlyn Scales
AstraZeneca
Atomwise
Bayer Pharmaceuticals
BioLines Laboratory
Deep Genomics
Eli Lilly
Emerson Electric Co.
Emerson's new DeltaV
Emulate
Exscientia
GE Healthcare
GE Healthcare's Life Sciences
GSK
HighRes Biosolutions
LabCyte (now Beckman Coulter Life Sciences)
Nanome
NORA, Science 37
Numearate
Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
OZ
Perceptive Engineering Ltd
PerkinElmer, Inc.
Pixacore
RheoSense, Inc.
Roche
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Rockwell Automation)
Sanofi
Sanofi's Geel
Sartorius
Sartorius AI Lab (SAIL) research laboratory
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
Siemens
Sunovion Pharmaceuticals
Takeda
TetraScience, Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Werum IT Solutions
Zenith Technologies
Organizations Listed
Clinicas Del Azucar
DeepMind (Alphabet's intelligence lab)
Emerson Process Management
European Medicines Agency (EMA)
Food and Drug Administration Safety and Innovation Act
German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence (DFKI)
Instrument Society of America (ISA)
International Organization for Standardization (ISO)
NASA
National Institute of Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT)
NCPIE (National Council on Patient Information and Education)
The International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH)
University of Pennsylvania
US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
