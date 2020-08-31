Visiongain publishes Biologics Market 2020-2030 report
Aug 31, 2020, 06:00 ET
LONDON, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecast by Product Type (Monoclonal Antibodies (Humira, Remicide, Tysabri, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Perjeta, Opdivo, Keytruda, Avastin), Vaccines, Protein Therapeutics (Insulin, Other Recombinant Hormones, Plasma & Recombinant Coagulation Factors, Interferons, Enzyme Replacement & Other Protein Therapies), Regenerative Medicines (Stem Cell Therapy, Tissue Engineered Products, Gene Therapies), Fusion Proteins), by Application (Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular Disorders, Haematological Disorders, Others), by Manufacturing (Outsourced, In-house), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) PLUS Profiles of Leading Biologics Companies and COVID-19 Impact Scenarios
Biologics–our new study reveals trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues
Where is the Biologics market heading? If you are involved in this sector you must read this newly updated report. Visiongain's report shows you the potential revenues streams to 2030, assessing data, trends, opportunities and business prospects there.
Discover how to stay ahead
Our 710+ page report provides 500+ tables and charts/graphs. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing Biologics Market. See how to exploit the opportunities.
Forecasts to 2030 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects
• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2030, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.
• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.
• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), SWOT, Porter's, PEST Analysis, product profiles and commercial developments.
This Visiongain report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry. Access this report today.
To access the data contained in this document please email [email protected]
To request sample pages from this report please email [email protected] or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/biologics-market-2020-2030/#download_sampe_div
Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets
By Product Type
• Monoclonal Antibodies
– Humira
– Remicide
– Tysabri
– Herceptin
– Kadcyla
– Perjeta
– Opdivo
– Keytruda
– Avastin
• Vaccines
• Protein Therapeutics
– Insulin: Lantus, Novolog/NovoRapid, Humalog, Levemir, Apidra
– Other Recombinant Hormones
– Plasma & Recombinant Coagulation Factors
– Interferons: Avonex, Rebif
– Enzyme Replacement & Other Protein Therapies
• Regenerative Medicines
– Stem Cell Therapy: Osteocel Plus, Trinity Evolution & Trinity Elite
– Tissue Engineered Products: Apligraft, Demagraft
– Gene Therapies (IMIGYLC)
• Fusion Proteins
– Enbrel
– Eylea
By Application
• Oncology
• Autoimmune Diseases
• Infectious Diseases
• Cardiovascular Disorders
• Haematological Disorders
• Others
By Manufacturing
• Outsourced
• In-house
In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 16 leading national markets:
By Region
• North America
– U.S.
– Canada
• Europe
– Germany
– France
– UK
– Italy
– Spain
– Russia
– Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
– Japan
– China
– India
– Australia
– Rest of Asia Pacific
• Latin America
– Brazil
– Mexico
– Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
– GCC
– South Africa
– Rest of Middle East & Africa
Leading companies and the potential for market growth
Overall world revenue for Biologics Market will surpass $xx million in 2020, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2030. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.
How the Biologics Market report helps you
In summary, our 710+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:
• Revenue forecasts to 2030 for Biologics Market, with forecasts for Product Type, Application and Manufacturing, each forecasted at a global and regional level– discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues
• Revenue forecasts to 2030 for 5 regional and 16 key national markets – See forecasts for the Biologics market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, India, Japan, Australia, GCC Countries and South Africa.
• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 23 of the major companies involved in the Biologics Market. Some of the company's profiles in this report include GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Novo Nordisk A/S, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Gilead Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biogen, AbbVie, and Amgen among other prominent players
Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.
To request a report overview of this report please email [email protected] or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/biologics-market-2020-2030/
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email [email protected] to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
Abbvie Inc
Adaptive Biotechnologies
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc
Allergan
Amgen
Anaptysbio, Inc.
Array BioPharma Inc.
AstraZeneca PLC
Bevespi Aerosphere
Biocon
Biogen Inc.
BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
BioNTech SE
Bioverativ Inc.
Bluebird bio, Inc.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Premier
Clover Pharmaceuticals
Colorado Center for Personalized Medicine (CCPM)
Corvidia Therapeutics Inc.
Daiichi Sankyo
Denali Therapeutics Inc.
DiNAQOR AG
Eisai, Co., Ltd.
Eli Lilly
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Food and Drug Administration
Frazier Healthcare Partners
Gilead Sciences Inc
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Health Canada
HitGen Inc.
Humanigen, Inc
Johnson & Johnson
Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.
Luye Pharma Group
Merck & Co
National Medical Products Administration (NMPA)
Nektar Therapeutics
Neurocrine Biosciences
Novartis AG
Novo Nordisk A/S
Pfizer Inc.
Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Q-State Biosciences
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Rice University
Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd
Sangamo
Sanofi S.A
Spark Therapeutics , Inc.
Takeda Pharmaceutical
Tango Therapeutics
Teneobio, Inc.
TESARO, Inc
Therachon Holding AG,
UCB SA
United States Biologics License Application (BLA)
World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH)
Zai Lab Reveal
List of Organizations
Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (ANVISA)
Australia's Walter and Eliza Hall Institute
Boston Children's Hospital
Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC)
Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation
China Food and Drug Administration
Duke University School of Medicine
EMA (European Medicines Agency)
European Commission (EC)
European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations
Harvard University
Human Stem Cells Institute
International Myeloma Foundation
Johns Hopkins
Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation (MTF)
National Cancer Institute
New York Blood Center
NHS
NICE
Rice University
Saudi Food and Drug Authority
SSN Cardinal Glennon Children's Medical Center
Stanford University
The European Generic medicines Association (EGA)
The European Group for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT)
The U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR)
The University of Manchester
The University of Texas
The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Toronto University
Toronto University
UCSF (University of California, San Francisco)
United Therapeutics
University of California, Berkeley
University of Colorado Cord Blood Bank
University of Tokyo
US Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC)
US Food and Drug Administration
Walter and Eliza Hall Institute
World Bank
World Health Organization (WHO)
To see a report overview please e-mail [email protected]
RELATED REPORTS:
Global Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market 2020-2030
Precision Medicine Market Report 2020-2030
Contract Manufacturing Outsourcing (CMO) of Sterile Injectable Drugs Market Report 2020-2030
Global Biosimilars and Follow-On Biologics Market 2020-2030
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Report 2020-2030
Global Live Vaccines Market Forecast 2020-2030
Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2020-2030
Top 25 Vaccines Market Forecast to 2029
Global Contract Research Organisations (CROs) Market Report Forecasts 2020-2030
Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Report 2020-2030
SOURCE Visiongain