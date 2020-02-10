Visiongain Publishes Breakfast Cereal Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Product (RTE and Hot Cereal), by Ingredient Type (Barley, Corn, Rice and Wheat), by Distribution Channel (Supermarket, E-Commerce and Convenience Store), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Breakfast cereals are ready-to-eat processed food made using cereal grains such as wheat, corn, rice, maize, etc.

• Breakfast cereals provides a healthy breakfast option and can be consumed with milk and fresh fruits.

• Cereals contains carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins and dietary fibres which are beneficial of health of consumers.

Market Overview and Trends

• The change in breakfast habits, adapting the western culture has taken over the market in the form of cereals available for all age groups.

• Breakfast cereals are available in different variety, but the essential ingredient is grains.

• Health awareness, easy preparation, high amount of sugar intake for energy is available with the cereals.

• Consumers are preferring on-the-go breakfasts.

• Manufacturers, with the increase in demand are adopting newer technologies and equipment to enhance shelf life of products.

Download samples here:

https://www.visiongain.com/report/breakfast-cereal-market-report-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• One of the key trends in accelerating market growth is the popularity of on-the-go breakfast. Also the demand for organic cereals and rising health awareness among consumers is contributing.

• Western influence on food habits is also contributing to the demand of breakfast cereal in Asia Pacific.

• Awareness regarding health benefits of consuming grain-based breakfasts is further supporting the growth of the market

• Rise in vegetarianism is also influencing the market positively.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• High procurement cost of raw material has adversely affected the production of the product.

• Alternatives of the product including fruits, yogurt and eggs, high percentage of sugar, salt and saturated fats can lead to decline in its consumption.

• Uncontrolled cereal intake can cause arthritis.

To find out more about this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/breakfast-cereal-market-report-2019-2029/

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The Breakfast Cereal Market is segmented on the Product type, Distribution Channel type, Sales Category type and Geography.

Product Type

• RTE Market, 2019-2029

• Hot Cereal Market, 2019-2029

Ingredient Type

• Barley Market, 2019-2029

• Corn Market, 2019-2029

• Rice Market, 2019-2029

• Wheat Market, 2019-2029

Distribution Channel Type

• Supermarket Market, 2019-2029

• E-Commerce Market, 2019-2029

• Convenience Store Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

Geographic Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Manufacturers are introducing innovative, fruit flavoured, and fibre-rich products, which contains reduced fat and oil content.

• To target consumers on a large scale, manufacturers are focusing on various region-specific breakfast habits and are promoting their brand.

• Frequent mergers and acquisitions have been observed across the industry.

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

Abbott Nutrition

Alara Whole Foods Ltd.

Annie's Homegrown

Bagrrys India Ltd.

Barbara's Bakery

Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.

Carman's Fine Foods

Cereal Partners Worldwide (CPW)

Earth's Best

Family Cereal

General Mills, Inc.

Kashi

Kellogg's Company

Marico Limited

MCKEE FOODS

MOM Brands

Nature Foods Company

Nature's Path Foods

Nestlé S.A.

Pepsico, Inc.

Post Holdings, Inc

Quaker Oats

The Jordans & Ryvita Company

TreeHouse Foods

Weetabix Limited

To discuss this report please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

SOURCE Visiongain