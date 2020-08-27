Visiongain publishes Clinical Trials Materials Storage and Distribution Market 2020-2030 report

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Type (Cold Chain, Non-Cold Chain), Product (Pharmaceutical, Diagnostic), and Medical Specialty (Oncology, Cardiology, and Immunology). PLUS, Major Developments in the Market PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global Clinical Trials Materials Storage and Distribution market for pharma is estimated to have reach US$xyz million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$xyz million in 2030 while growing at a CAGR of xyz% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The impact of COVID-19 is anticipated to challenge market growth during the forecast period. The global Clinical Trials Materials Storage and Distribution market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of xyz% from 2020 to 2025 and a CAGR of xyz% during the second half of the forecast period i.e. 2025 to 2030.

To request sample pages from this report please email [email protected] or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/clinical-trials-materials-storage-and-distribution-market-report-2020-2030/#download_sampe_div

Report Scope

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the global Clinical Trials Materials Storage and Distribution market. This report also discusses the Drivers and Restraints of the global Clinical Trials Materials Storage and Distribution market.

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the leading submarkets of the global Clinical Trials Materials Storage and Distribution market:

• Oncology

• Cardiology

• Immunology

• Others

This report discusses the Drivers and Restraints of each submarket.

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the leading national markets:

• United States

• Japan

• EU5: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain

• Brazil

• Mexico

• China

• India

• GCC

• South Africa

• Rest of the World

Revenues forecast for the US, Japan, EU5, Brazil, Mexico, China, India, GCC, South Africa are further broken down by submarket.

• This report profiles the leading companies offering Clinical Trials Materials Storage and Distribution services to the pharmaceutical industry:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Catalent, Inc.

• Almac Group

• Lonza

• Paraxel International Corporation

• Mayne Pharma

• Eurofins Scientific

• PCI Sevices

• Biocair

• Intertek Group plc

• This report provides qualitative analysis of the Clinical Trials Materials Storage and Distribution market. This report discusses the Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats of the Clinical Trials Materials Storage and Distribution market. Social, Technological, Economic and Political factors that influence this market are also discussed.

• This report discusses trends in the Clinical Trials Materials Storage and Distribution market, clinical trial manufacturing market, comparator sourcing, clinical trial packaging, clinical trial supply chain management.

• This report discusses the regulatory outlook of the Clinical Trials Materials Storage and Distribution industry, outlook for cold chain logistics in the clinical trial sector, as well as regulatory aspects of cold chain distribution for clinical trial materials

• Key Questions Answered by this Report:

• How is the Clinical Trials Materials Storage and Distribution market for pharma evolving?

• What are the drivers and restraints for the growth of the Clinical Trials Materials Storage and Distribution market for pharma?

• How will each Clinical Trials Materials Storage and Distribution submarket for pharma grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2030?

• How will the market shares for each Clinical Trials Materials Storage and Distribution submarket for pharma develop to 2030?

• What is the value of the leading Clinical Trials Materials Storage and Distribution submarket for pharma s in important regions of the world?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market to 2030?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2030 and which geographical region will lead the market by 2030?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

Companies covered in the report include:

SOURCE Visiongain