Visiongain publishes Colon Targeting Drug Delivery Market 2020-2030 report

LONDON, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The colon targeting drug delivery market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.23% over the forecast period.

• Global colon targeting drug delivery market forecasts from 2020-2030

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast to 2030 for the global colon targeting drug delivery market by approaches & polymers type:

• By Approaches:

– Primary Approaches for CDDS

– pH Sensitive Polymer Coated Drug Delivery to the Colon

– Delayed (Time Controlled Release System) Release Drug Delivery to Colon

– Microbially Triggered Drug Delivery to Colon

• Prodrug Approach for Drug Delivery to Colon

• Azo-Polymeric Prodrugs

• Polysaccharide Based Delivery Systems

– Newly Developed Approaches for CDDS categorized into:

– Pressure Controlled Drug-Delivery Systems

– Novel Colon Targeted Delivery System (CODESTM)

– Osmotic Controlled Drug Delivery (ORDS-CT)

– Others

• By Polymers:

– Natural Polymers

– Pectin

– Guar gum

– Dextran

– Chitosan

– Amylose

– Chondroitin Sulfate

– Inulin

– Cyclodextrin

– Locust bean gum

– Others

– Synthetic Polymers

This report discusses the market trends and developments of each submarket.

• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the colon targeting drug delivery market:

• Baxter International Inc.

• 3M Health Care

• Bayer AG

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• GlaxoSmithKline PLC

• Johnson and Johnson

• Novartis AG

• Sanofi SA

• Bausch Health

Organisations listed:

American Cancer Society

American College of Gastroenterology

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation

National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI)

Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)

