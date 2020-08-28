Visiongain publishes Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Market 2020-2030 report

LONDON, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Product (Engine MRO, Heavy Airframe Maintenance, Component MRO, Line Maintenance), by Aircraft Type (Narrowbody Aircraft, Widebody Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, Turboprop), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) Plus Analysis of Leading Companies

This report evaluates the commercial aircraft maintenance, repair & overhaul (MRO) market for the period, 2020-2030. Commercial aircraft MRO is a critical requirement for safety reasons, ensuring that aircraft, including engines and components meet standards of airworthiness as determined by national and international aviation regulators. Primary activities in commercial aircraft MRO focus around heavy airframe maintenance, engine repair and overhaul, component repair and overhaul, and line maintenance. Supplementing these tasks are support services such as logistics, material management, exchange and leasing to customers to add value.

This Visiongain report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry. Access this report today.

To access the data contained in this document please email [email protected]

Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Market Dynamics:

• Rising Aviation Industry

• Increasing Air Travel Across Developing Economies

• Rising Aircraft Aftermarket Industry

• Increasing Demand for MRO Services

To request sample pages from this report please email [email protected] or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/commercial-aircraft-mro-market-report-2020-2030/#download_sampe_div

Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Market Segmentation 2020-2030:

By Aircraft Type, 2020-2030 (USD Million)

• Narrowbody Aircraft

• Widebody Aircraft

• Regional Aircraft

• Turboprop Aircraft

By Product, 2020-2030 (USD Million)

• Engine MRO

• Heavy Airframe Maintenance

• Component MRO

• Line Maintenance

By Geography, 2020-2030 (USD Million)

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

• GCC

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Market: Top 10 Companies

• Safran SA

• Air France-KLM Group

• Airbus Group

• Honeywell Corporation

• Rolls-Royce plc

• General Dynamics Corporation

• GE Aviation

• United Technologies Corporation

• Deutsche Lufthansa AG

• MTU Aero Engines AG

To request a report overview of this report please email [email protected] or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/commercial-aircraft-mro-market-report-2020-2030/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email [email protected] to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

A J Walter Aviation Limited

AAR Corporation

Air France-KLM Group

Airbus Group

Boeing

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Eaton Corporation

Embraer

Esterline Technologies Corp.

GE Aviation

General Dynamics Corporation

Honeywell Corporation

MTU Aero Engines AG

Rolls-Royce plc

RUAG Holding

Safran SA

ST Engineering Aerospace

United Aircraft Corporation

United Technologies Corporation

Organization Mentioned

Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM)

Association of the United States Army (AUSA)

Australian Department of Defence

Aviation Fleet Recycling Association

European Union

German Air Force

Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR)

International Security Assistance Force (ISAF)

National Business Aviation Association

The International Air Transport Association

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)

World Bank Collection of Development Indicators

To see a report overview please e-mail [email protected]

RELATED REPORTS:

MRO Software in Aviation Market Forecast Report 2019-2029

Europe Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Market Report 2019-2029

Top 20 Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Companies 2019

Military Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Market Report 2019-2029

SOURCE Visiongain