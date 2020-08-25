Visiongain publishes Deepwater Drilling Market 2020-2030 report
Aug 25, 2020, 07:00 ET
LONDON, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CAPEX and Charter Spending for Drillships, Semi-Submersible and Tender Rigs Rated Over 500m in Water Depth, Spending Forecasts (USD Billion) for Leading Regions Including: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America
Deepwater drilling market size in 2030 is largely affected by political and economic instabilities, tensions between the US and Middle East regions, growing demand and utilization of renewable energy, shale oil demand, development in onshore drilling rigs, fluctuating crude oil prices, and lowest day-rates which has led Visiongain to publish this unique Visiongain report.
However, the improvement in equipment manufacturing and oil & gas automation has boosted the extraction processes leading to increase in charter spending and new vessel commissioning. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.
"The new oilfields discovery and automated drilling rigs is likely to drive deepwater E&P spending worldwide."
The increasing demand for oil and gas to meet energy demand has led to the discoveries of new oil fields. This has further led to rise in extraction activities of oil and gas. Automation in drilling sector has also been helpful to ensure the safety of workers by utilizing robotic drilling machine and computer-controlled operations. In the energy industry operations, protection of critical data and improvements in the record management has been given the highest level of interest by the government agencies.
Report highlights
• 172 Quantitative Tables, Charts, And Graphs
• Oil Price Forecast & Analysis From 2018-2030 To Underpin the Market Analysis
• Analysis Of Key Deepwater Drilling Vessel Owners
• Transocean Ltd.
• Seadrill Limited
• Noble Corporation
• Pacific Drilling SA
• Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc
• Valaris Plc
• Saipem SpA
• Sapura Energy Berhad
• Nabors Industries
• Maersk Drilling
• Stena Drilling Ltd
• Shelf Drilling Ltd
• Northern Drilling Ltd
• Global Deepwater Drilling Market Outlook and Analysis From 2019-2030 (CAPEX, Charter Spending)
• Deepwater Drilling Market Submarket Projections, Analysis and Potential From 2019-2030 (CAPEX, Charter Spending)
• Drillship Submarket Forecast 2019-2030 With Tables Providing Details Of:
• Under Construction
• Ready Stacked
• Deployed
• Cold Stacked
• Semi-Submersible Submarket Forecast 2019-2030 With Tables Providing Details Of:
• Under Construction
• Ready Stacked
• Deployed
• Cold Stacked
• Tender Rig Submarket Forecast 2019-2030 With Tables Providing Details Of:
• Under Construction
• Ready Stacked
• Deployed
• Cold Stacked
• Regional Deepwater Drilling Market Forecasts From 2019-2030 (Charter Spending)
• North America Deepwater Drilling Vessels, Projects and Individualized Forecasts 2019-2030
• Deepwater Drilling Vessels Deployed in North America
• Potential Offshore Developments in North America
• Oil and Natural Gas Outlook & Analysis
• US and Gulf of Mexico Outlook & Analysis
• Canada Outlook & Analysis
• Mexico Outlook & Analysis
• Europe Deepwater Drilling Market Forecast 2019-2030
• Deepwater Drilling Vessels Deployed in Europe
• Potential Offshore Developments in Europe
• Oil and Natural Gas Outlook & Analysis
• North Sea Outlook & Analysis
• Caspian Sea Outlook & Analysis
• Mediterranean Outlook & Analysis
• Indonesia Outlook & Analysis
• Black Sea Outlook & Analysis
• Eastern Europe Outlook & Analysis
• Asia-Pacific Deepwater Drilling Market Forecast 2019-2030
• Deepwater Drilling Vessels Deployed in Europe
• Potential Offshore Developments in Europe
• Oil and Natural Gas Outlook & Analysis
• East Asia Outlook & Analysis
• South East Asia Sea Outlook & Analysis
• South Asia/India Outlook & Analysis
• The Middle East & Africa Deepwater Drilling Market Forecast 2019-2030
• Deepwater Drilling Vessels Deployed in Europe
• Potential Offshore Developments in Europe
• Oil and Natural Gas Outlook & Analysis
• Persian Gulf Outlook & Analysis
• West Africa Outlook & Analysis
• Red Sea Outlook & Analysis
• Rest of Africa Outlook & Analysis
• South America Deepwater Drilling Market Forecast 2019-2030
• Deepwater Drilling Vessels Deployed in Europe
• Potential Offshore Developments in Europe
• Oil and Natural Gas Outlook & Analysis
• Brazil Outlook & Analysis
• Venezuela Outlook & Analysis
• Rest of South America Outlook & Analysis
Companies covered in the report include:
Aker BP
Apache
Atlantica Tender Drilling Ltd.
ATP
Atwood Oceanics
Baker Hughes
BHP Billiton
Borr Drilling Ltd
BP
Cairn Energy
Cairn India Limited
Caspian Drilling
CGG Veritas
Chevron Corporation
China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC)
China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)
China Oilfield Services
ConocoPhillips
Daewoo
Delek Drilling Limited Partnership
Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc
Dolphin Drilling Ltd.
Dynamic Drilling
Energy Drilling Management Pte Ltd
Eni
Eni Ghana E&P
Ensco plc
Erin
Exxon Mobil Corporation
ExxonMobil.
FMC Technologies
Fred. Olsen Energy ASA
Frigstad Offshore
Fugro
GE Oil & Gas
Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC)
Halliburton Company
Helmerich & Payne, Inc.
Hess
HHI
Israel Electricity Corporation
Jaguar Exploration
JDR Cable Systems
JX Nippon
KBR
Kencana
Kosmos Energy
Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics (LADOL)
LLOG
Maersk Drilling
Maersk Group
Murphy Oil
Nabors Industries Ltd.
Nexen Petroleum
Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)
Noble Corporation
Noble Energy
North Atlantic Drilling
North Sea Rigs
Northern Drilling Ltd
Ocean Rig UDW Inc.
Oceaneering International, Inc.
Odfjell Drilling
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)
Orion International Drilling
Pacific Drilling SA
Paragon Offshore
Parker Drilling Company
Pemex
Petrobras
Petrofac Limited
Petróleo Brasileiro (Petrobras).
Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex)
Petronas
PetroSA
PetroVietnam
Precision Drilling Corporation
PV Drilling
Queiroz Galvao
Reliance Industries
Repsol
Rosneft
Rowan Companies plc
Royal Dutch Shell
Sabre Oil and Gas
Saipem S.p.A
Samsung
Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI)
Sapura Energy Berhad
SapuraKencana Petroleum Berhad
Sasol
Schlumberger Limited
Seadrill Limited
Shelf Drilling Ltd
Shell Brunei
Sinopec
Songa Offshore
Spirit Energy
Statoil
Stena Drilling Ltd
Subsea Energy Australia (SEA)
Suncor Energy
Tamar Partnership
Technip
Technip Umbilicals
Total
Total E&P Nederland
Total Upstream Nigeria
Transocean Ltd
Valaris Plc
Vantage Drilling International, Inc.
Weatherford International
Wintershal
Wood Group
Woodside Energy Limited
Organisations Mentioned
Umbilical Manufacturers Federation
Subsea UK
Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global (GPFG)
Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM)
Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).
The National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH) of Mexico
Department of the Interior's Bureau of Land Management (BLM)
Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM)
Energy Information Administration (EIA)
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
World Bank
International Monetary Fund (IMF)
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board
Nigerian Ministry of Petroleum Resources
National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA)
Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA)
The National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) of Brazil
SOURCE Visiongain