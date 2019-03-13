Visiongain Publishes Global 3D Printing Plastics Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global 3D Printing Market by Type (Photopolymer, ABS, Polyamide, PLA), by Form (Filament, Liquid/Ink, Powder), by End User (Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defence, Consumer Goods) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

Market Definition:

• 3D printing is one of the rapidly growing industries are plastic is the most common 3D printing material used worldwide.

• Out of various types of plastics, one of the most common 3D printing plastic is PLA (polylactic acid), which is cost-effective, degradable and easy to 3D print, followed by ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene). These materials are highly used based on their strength and durability.

Market Overview and Trends

• Plastics have a competitive advantage over other materials in the 3D printing industry. Large number of OEMs adopt plastic materials as it is a substantial source of revenue generation.

• Initially, researchers found that plastics such as polypropylene (PP), which is found in cottage cheese and yogurt containers, and polystyrene (PS), which is present in plastic utensils, were not practical for 3D printing. This directed scientists to study the efficiency of biodegradable plastic such as PLA, which is created from renewable sources.

• Using biodegradable plastic for 3D printing has created opportunities for plastic recycling. Moreover, with varied modifications and compositions of material, applications of 3D printed plastics have increased in various industries.

• 3D printed plastic can be used in healthcare industry to create 3D models of organs, in automotive industry to prepare car parts replacement, in architecture sector to print models or also in aerospace industry. It can also be used for manufacturing prototypes at a lower cost.

• As manufacturing plastic is easy and provides high level of details to the 3D printed model, its growing applications in various sectors opens new avenues in the industry.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Globally, the 3D printing technology is accepted at a high level and is growing rapidly.

• Forward integration of major polymer companies has resulted in increased supply of 3D printed plastics.

• Growing production of application specific grades of 3D printed plastics, government initiatives with respect to supporting adoption of 3D printing technologies, and increasing demand of 3D printed plastics by the industries focused on mass production of various products.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Restrictions with usage of plastic due to increasing environmental concerns

• Regulatory barriers with respect to manufacturing practices

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The 3D printing plastics market is segmented on the type, form, end user and geography. Type

• Photopolymer Market, 2019-2029

• ABS Market, 2019-2029

• Polyamide Market, 2019-2029

• PLA Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

Form

• Filament Market, 2019-2029

• Liquid/Ink Market, 2019-2029

• Powder Market, 2019-2029

End User

• Automotive Market, 2019-2029

• Healthcare Market, 2019-2029

• Aerospace and Defence Market, 2019-2029

• Consumer Goods Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• The companies operating in 3D printing plastics market are adopting various organic and inorganic strategies to enhance their presence in the market.

• Companies such as Stratasys, Arkema, BASF and HP focused on product launches, mergers and acquisitions and collaborations to gain significant market share in the global 3D printing plastics market.

Major Market Players:

• 3D Systems Corporation, Stratasys, Arkema, BASF, Evonik Industries, SABIC, HP, DowDuPont, Royal DSM, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, and Clariant International, is also provided in this report.

