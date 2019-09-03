Visiongain Publishes Global AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil & Gas Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Type (Induction and Synchronous), by Voltage (6.6 kV), by Output power HP (1 HP), by Input Power kW (0.12-7.5 kW, 7.5-110 kW, 110-1000 kW, >1000 kW), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• An AC electric motor is primarily power-driven by an alternating current and consists of two major parts, including an outside stator holding coils supplied with AC to produce a rotating magnetic field all along with an inside rotor attached to the output shaft creating a second rotating magnetic field.

• The enormous extension of AC electric motor sales in oil & gas market is majorly attributed to the rapid technological advancements in the oil & gas industry.

Market Overview and Trends

• Significant rise of automation in the oil & gas industry is anticipated to create lucrative business opportunities for the growth of AC electric motor sales in oil & gas market.

• The induction motor enables conversion of voltage and current to digital forms and processes the resulted measurement using a microprocessor. In addition, robustness and ability to operate in any environmental condition are the chief advantages of induction motors.

• Owing to the rapid industrial development chiefly in the oil & gas market, electric motors serve their Types in machine tools, pumps, power tools and others.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Surge in product popularity and its increased use in machine tools, auxiliary generators, cranes, centrifugal compressors, power tools and others for effective oil & gas production activities is predicted to drive the market growth of AC electric motor sales in oil & gas market in the coming years.

• Significant rise in use of ROVs and AUVs and new discoveries of oil & gas reserves are anticipated to propel the AC Electric Motor market.

• Up-gradation of utilities-based infrastructure in developed economies and factors including growing urban population and industrialization is estimated to fuel the market growth.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• High capital investment

• The sluggish growth in oil & gas industry owing to the introduction of strict environmental legislation is anticipated to hamper AC electric motor sales in oil & gas market.

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Type

• Induction Market, 2019-2029

• Synchronous Market, 2019-2029

Type of Voltage

• < 1 KV • 1-6.6 kV • > 6.6 kV

Output Power (HP)

• < 1 HP, • > 1 HP

Output Power (kW)

• 0.12-7.5 kW

• 7.5-110 Kw

• 110-1000 kW

• >1000 kW

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Latin America Market, 2019-2029

• Middle East Market, 2019-2029

• Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Being a new technology, there are very few companies operating in the AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil & Gas market. However, number of players are entering in this arena by developing more standardized and cost effective Types.

• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved Types across various sectors.

Companies covered in the report include:

ABB

AISIN SEIKI

Alfa Laval

Allied Motion

ARC System

ATB

GE

Hitachi

Hoyer

Johnson Electric

Liebherr

Marathon Engine Systems

Nidec Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Regal Beloit

RockWell

Samad Power

Schneider Electric

Siemens

TMEIC

Toshiba Corporation

WEG SE

Yaskawa

