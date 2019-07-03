Visiongain Publishes Global Aircraft Seals Market Report 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Seal Type (Dynamic Seal, Static Seal), Platform (Civil Aircraft, Aftermarket), Material (Composites & Polymers, Metals), Vendor (OEM, Aftermarket), Application (Engine System, Airframe, Flight Control System, Landing Gear System), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Seals are the important peripherals in aircraft engine that helps to avoid leakage of gas and oil. These seals are used in numerous applications throughout the plane from exterior flaps to cockpit windshields.

• Seals are frequently used in aircrafts for wing seals like flap, slat, aileron and spoiler applications. These seals are designed to provide long service life and low friction for extreme pressure applications over a wide temperature range.

• Seal can be static or dynamic type used on the airframe, wings, rudder doors, windows and access panel for providing aerodynamic, air flow, electronic wave, vibration control, and moisture sealing in military.

• Aircraft seals has better roll stability against transverse loading this has increased their demand in the engine system, airframe, flight control system, landing gear system applications. This increasing use of seals has augmented the aircraft seals market size.

Market Overview and Trends

• Increasing in demand for new aircraft globally for commercial and business aircraft is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for aircraft seals market growth.

• The use increasing use of the composites & polymers has reduce the risk of the corrosion of seal.

• The aircraft seals provide better performance in a wide variety of systems including flight controls, actuation, landing gear, wheels, brakes, fuel controls, engines and airframe.

• Aircraft seals offers high-integrity and are designed to meet the high usage and long-life demands of aircraft actuators and has increased its segment share in aircraft seals market.

• Developments in the additive manufacturing technology has enables to design seals using digital 3D printing technology for building up three-dimensional object with materials before actual manufacturing of the seals.

Download samples here:

https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-aircraft-seals-market-report-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Growing demand for fighter jets from emerging countries and increasing global aircraft fleet size has increased in demand for new aircrafts and this has enhanced the aircraft seals market growth,

• The demand for dynamic seals are increasing as aircraft has numerous machine components that move relative to each other and dynamic seals are suitable for sealing the passages between them.

• Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region due to surging aviation industry led by China, India, Singapore and Malaysia. This has further increased the demand of aircraft seals market

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Recyclability issue of composite materials may hinder the aircraft seals market size

• Backlogs in aircraft deliveries is limiting the expansion of aircraft seals market

To find out more about this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-aircraft-seals-market-report-2019-2029/

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The aircraft seals market is segmented on the seal type, platform, material, vendor, application, and geography.

Seal Type

• Dynamic Seal Market, 2019-2029

• Static Seal Market, 2019-2029

Platform

• Civil Aircraft Market, 2019-2029

• Military Aircraft Market, 2019-2029

Material

• Composites & Polymers Market, 2019-2029

• Metals Market, 2019-2029

Vendor

• OEM Market, 2019-2029

• Aftermarket Market, 2019-2029

Application

• Engine System Market, 2019-2029

• Airframe Market, 2019-2029

• Flight Control System, 2019-2029

• Landing Gear System, 2019-2029

Geographic Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Research and development is the primary strategy adopted by the key players in the Aircraft Seals market.

• These companies has developed various strategies and developments such as product launch, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, and collaborations.

• Trelleborg Sealing Solutions acquired CoorsTek Inc., manufacturer of precision seals for the aerospace industry. This acquisition has expanded Trelleborg's presence in North America.

• Icon Aerospace Technology developed formula for aircraft fire seals that can withstand extreme temperatures of more than 1,093 ºC (2,000 degrees Fahrenheit), and as low as -60 ºC. This seal have consistently passed a series of industry standard tests, including ISO/TR 2685 and AC20-125.

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

Eaton

Esterline Technologies Corporation

Freudenberg Group

Hutchinson SA

Brown Aircraft Supply

Thomasnet

Parker Hannifin

Trelleborg AB

Jaco Aerospace

Kopco Global

Meggitt Plc

Saint-Gobain

SKF

Ace Seal

Advance Aircraft Seal

Dupont

Robco

Technetics Group

Airbus

TransDigm Group Incorporated (Kirkhill)

Advance Aircraft Seal

Martin's Rubbe

Dynamic Rubber, Inc

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

United Sea

To discuss this report please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

SOURCE Visiongain