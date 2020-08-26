Visiongain publishes Global Biosimilars and Follow-On Biologics Market 2020-2030 report
Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs), Fusion Proteins, Insulin, Erythropoietin's, Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor (G-CSF), Interferons, Growth Hormones, Fertility Hormones, Blood Disorders, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Autoimmune Diseases, Cancer, Diabetes, Infectious Diseases
Aug 26, 2020, 07:00 ET
LONDON, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biosimilars and follow-on biologics market is estimated to have reached $19.87bn in 2019 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% in the first half of the forecast period. The market is dominated by Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies, this submarket is estimated to hold 36.5% share of this market in 2020.
Report Scope
• Global Biosimilars and Follow-on Biologics Market forecasts from 2020-2030
• Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market for biosimilars, our investigation shows forecasts to 2029 for 8 individual therapeutic submarkets:
• Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs)
• Fusion proteins
• Insulin
• Erythropoietin (EPO)
• Granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF)
• Interferons
• Growth hormones
• Fertility hormones
• This report also shows revenue to 2030 for 11 individual submarkets within the above segments:
• Rituximab, infliximab, trastuzumab, adalimumab and bevacizumab
• Human insulin, insulin analogues, insulin glargine and insulin lispro
• Interferon alfa and interferon beta
• Our analyses show individual revenue forecasts to 2030 for 17 national markets:
• US
• Canada
• Japan
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Italy
• Spain
• Sweden
• Norway
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Russia
• Brazil
• South Africa
• Australia
• Our study discusses the leading companies that are involved in the biosimilars and follow-on biologics industry:
• Amgen Inc
• Biocon Limited
• Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd
• Dong-A Socio Holdings Co. Ltd
• Dr.Reddy's Labs (DRL)
• & Other Companies
• Our study provides a SWOT analysis of the biosimilars and follow-on biologics market.
• Our study discusses pressures, opportunities and other events affecting the biosimilars industry and market, including these influences:
• Strategies for developing biosimilars – needs, demand, challenges and opportunities
• Guidelines from regulators (FDA, EMA and others)
• Patent challenges and data exclusivity for biopharmaceuticals
• Needs and opportunities in developing biosimilar mAbs, including rising incidence of cancers and increasing demand for lower-cost biologicals
• Developments in technology and operations for biosimilar drug production.
Companies covered in the report include:
Amgen Inc.
Biocon Limited
Bio-Manguinhos
Bionovis
BioXpress Therapeutics
Boehringer Ingelheim
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Cell Therapeutics
Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd.
Dong-A Socio Holdings
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Emcure
EMS
Epirus Biopharmaceuticals
Farmasa
Fresenius
Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics
F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Gedeon Richter Plc
GENEXINE INC.
Hanwha Chemical
Harvest Moon
Hospira
Hypermarcas
iBio
IBSS Biomed
ImClone LLC
Instituto Vital Brazil
IPCA Labs
Isu Abxis
Janssen
Johnson & Johnson
Kyowa Hakko Kirin
Laboratorios Liomont
Intas Pharmaceuticals
LG Life Sciences
MABXIENCE S.A.
Merck Serono
Millhouse LLC
Mitsubishi Tanabe
Mochida Pharmaceutical
Mustafa Nevzat Pharmaceuticals
Natco Pharma
Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co.
Mylan N.V.
Nippon Kayaku Co. Ltd.
Pfizer Inc.
QuantiaMD
Quintiles
Reliance Life Sciences
Roche
Samsung Bioepis
Sandoz
Sanofi
Schnell
Seattle Genetics
Shanghai CP Guojian
Shionogi
Sorrento
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Stada Arzneimittel AG
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
UCB
União Química
Viropr
Walvax Biotechnology
Wyeth
Zenotech
Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical
Wockhardt Limited
Zydus Cadila group
List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report
Agence française de sécurité sanitaire des produits de santé (ANSM)
Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (ANVISA)
Chinese Centre for Drug Evaluation (CDE)
Cour des Comptes (France)
European Medicines Agency (EMA)
Food and Drug Administration (US FDA)
Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biology
Health Canada
India Brand Equity Foundation
Korean Food and Drug Administration (KFDA)
Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)
Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (South Korea)
Ministry of Health (Russia)
Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW)
National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)
National Institute for Health Research Horizon Scanning Centre
Norwegian Medical Agency
Russian Ministry of Health
Scientific Centre for Expertise of Medicinal Application Products (Russia)
Spanish Ministry of Health
State Food and Drug Administration (SFDA)
The Cancer Centre Bahamas
Washington Legal Foundation
World Health Organization (WHO)
SOURCE Visiongain