Visiongain publishes Global Biosimilars and Follow-On Biologics Market 2020-2030 report

LONDON, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biosimilars and follow-on biologics market is estimated to have reached $19.87bn in 2019 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% in the first half of the forecast period. The market is dominated by Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies, this submarket is estimated to hold 36.5% share of this market in 2020.

Report Scope

• Global Biosimilars and Follow-on Biologics Market forecasts from 2020-2030

• Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market for biosimilars, our investigation shows forecasts to 2029 for 8 individual therapeutic submarkets:

• Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs)

• Fusion proteins

• Insulin

• Erythropoietin (EPO)

• Granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF)

• Interferons

• Growth hormones

• Fertility hormones

• This report also shows revenue to 2030 for 11 individual submarkets within the above segments:

• Rituximab, infliximab, trastuzumab, adalimumab and bevacizumab

• Human insulin, insulin analogues, insulin glargine and insulin lispro

• Interferon alfa and interferon beta

• Our analyses show individual revenue forecasts to 2030 for 17 national markets:

• US

• Canada

• Japan

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Sweden

• Norway

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Russia

• Brazil

• South Africa

• Australia

• Our study discusses the leading companies that are involved in the biosimilars and follow-on biologics industry:

• Amgen Inc

• Biocon Limited

• Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd

• Dong-A Socio Holdings Co. Ltd

• Dr.Reddy's Labs (DRL)

• & Other Companies

• Our study provides a SWOT analysis of the biosimilars and follow-on biologics market.

• Our study discusses pressures, opportunities and other events affecting the biosimilars industry and market, including these influences:

• Strategies for developing biosimilars – needs, demand, challenges and opportunities

• Guidelines from regulators (FDA, EMA and others)

• Patent challenges and data exclusivity for biopharmaceuticals

• Needs and opportunities in developing biosimilar mAbs, including rising incidence of cancers and increasing demand for lower-cost biologicals

• Developments in technology and operations for biosimilar drug production.

